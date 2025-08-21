Data Demystified Summit Bangkok, 7 October 2025 @ Hotel Nikko

BANGKOK, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — We’re proud to bring the Data Demystified Summit to one of Asia’s most energetic and rapidly growing digital capitals – Bangkok. On 7 October 2025, data and tech leaders from across the region will converge at the Fuji Grand Ballroom, Hotel Nikko Bangkok, for a powerful one-day experience focused on simplifying data complexity in today’s evolving business landscape.

Co-located with The MarTech Summit, this English-speaking summit offers double the value: access to two communities and an exceptional platform for both insight and interaction. Whether you work in data governance, analytics, privacy, or consumer intelligence – this summit is for you.

Secure your passes and elevate your tickets now: https://datademystifiedsummit.com/bangkok-registration/



Data Demystified Summit Bangkok 2025

Why Attend Data Demystified Summit Bangkok?

Bangkok’s growing ecosystem of digital-first enterprises and regional headquarters makes it the perfect host city for our APAC edition. In 2025, the summit is laser-focused on execution—from frameworks to privacy strategies, from consumer data platforms to monetisation models.

This edition will spotlight data strategies built for consumer brands and service-focused industries across Thailand’s key sectors: manufacturing, tourism, hospitality, digital economy, healthcare, construction, and more.

Attendees will gain access to:

Regionally relevant insights from companies like foodpanda and LINE

Behind-the-scenes sessions with Data Protection Officers, privacy lawyers, and compliance leads

Dynamic formats: Panel Discussions, Lightning Talks, Fireside Chats, and more

Cross-industry perspectives from retail, e-commerce, banking, insurance, and hospitality

Access to a shared networking drinks reception with The MarTech Summit audience

A new execution-focused agenda—where you’ll walk away with real frameworks, not just theory

Check out more detail: https://datademystifiedsummit.com/bangkok

A Deep Dive Into What Matters Most

Designed with real business use cases at heart, the Bangkok agenda dives into:

Customer Data: From Collection to Consent

CDPs, BI & Automation

Privacy-First Data Governance

Data Monetisation & AI Integration

Business Intelligence for Brand Growth

Expect over 25 speakers from top organisations and a delegate list packed with senior-level decision makers. Featuring a mix of Panel Discussions, Keynotes, Fireside Chats, and Lightning Talks, this summit delivers a dynamic, well-rounded experience.

Check out the Speaker Line-up her: https://datademystifiedsummit.com/bangkok#speakers

Two Powerful Summits, One Convenient Day

The Data Demystified Summit Bangkok will be held alongside The MarTech Summit Bangkok at the same venue on 7 October 2025! Maximise your organisation’s learning potential with our exclusive Dual Summit Pass, which allows free movement between both summits and access to all sessions.

This summit is a must-attend for data scientists, analysts, engineering professionals, IT leaders, and business executives looking to unlock the full potential of their data resources. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to stay ahead in the data revolution. Let’s demystify data together!

Secure your passes now: https://datademystifiedsummit.com/bangkok-registration/

Check Out The MarTech Summit Bangkok

