From “Market Blindness” to “Investor Magnet”: Korean PropTech Game Changer Wins Over 50 Clients Including GIC and DWS in Just 8 Months

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Korean PropTech startup RSQUARE‘s RA (Rsquare Analytics) solution is reshaping how global investors view the Korean commercial real estate market.

Until recently the market forced multi-million-dollar investment decisions to be made with limited transparency. Investors had to contact dozens of brokers or rely on personal networks to obtain even basic data such as prime office rent or vacancy rates. The information gathered was often inconsistent, keeping foreign capital away for decades.

In 2023 RSQUARE launched RA, a platform recognized as a milestone in digital innovation for commercial real estate. It holds over 300,000 data points covering 1,600 office buildings and 1,100 logistics centers. A team of 60 experts conducts quarterly on-site surveys to verify details not found in building registries, including actual rental rates, loading dock capabilities and temperature-controlled storage specifications.

The market reaction was swift. German asset manager DWS, with EUR 900 billion in assets, was the first to adopt the platform. Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, with USD 690 billion under management, followed along with Hong Kong–based PAG, one of Asia’s largest private equity firms. Within eight months RSQUARE had signed over 50 major clients including global investment institutions, asset managers, securities firms and construction companies.

For these institutions adopting RA was more than just using a new service. Large investors that are normally cautious with new data sources shortened their review period and implemented the platform. This shows that RA’s quality and reliability meet global standards. It also addresses long-standing transparency concerns in the Korean market, helping reduce the “Korea Discount” that foreign investors have traditionally applied.

RA provides real-time, nationwide commercial property data including valuations, leasing history, tenant mix, lease expiry schedules, rent trends, vacancy rates and building specifications. Information that once required informal networks or costly consulting is now accessible instantly, enabling a shift from relationship-driven deals to data-based investment decisions.

RSQUARE aims to expand beyond Korea. In June, only six months after entering Vietnam, the company passed KRW 10 billion in revenue and announced plans to move into other Southeast Asian markets. Its long-term goal is to replicate its success in cities such as Bangkok, Manila and Jakarta.

“Transparency attracts capital. When investors can access data of the same quality as in London or New York, the risk of Korean assets drops and competitiveness rises,” said RSQUARE. “We have already modernized one of Asia’s key real estate markets and will continue to modernize others across the region and the world.”