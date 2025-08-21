From Nasdaq Milestone Makers to Market Mover: NeuroWatt Illuminates Times Square

With 24-hour trading on the horizon,the financial industry is under growing pressure to manage risk and automate trading with greater precision —a challenge that paves the way for disruption by innovators like NeuroWatt. Powered by its proprietary associative AI architecture, the Dual Engines of Thought, NeuroWatt’s P1Agent platform delivers a cutting-edge solution for the next era of continuous trading.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NeuroWatt, a pioneering full-stack AI company, today announced its selection as one of the 2025 Nasdaq Milestone Makers — a prestigious recognition of high-impact startups making waves on the global stage. The recognition was celebrated on July 9 with a defining moment: NeuroWatt’s brand illuminated the iconic Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York’s Times Square.



NeuroWatt featured on the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in Times Square, making a bold statement at the heart of global finance.

This milestone signals NeuroWatt’s breakthrough into global capital markets and its bold emergence at the forefront of international finance.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center,” said Peter Lu. “NeuroWatt is clearer than ever on our mission: to build an AI financial complex that drives the future of autonomous finance.”

“As the financial industry evolves, we believe GPUs and AI agents will become core drivers of global economic activity — transforming how capital is allocated.”

NeuroWatt’s roadmap includes the launch of a fully AI-powered hedge fund, integrating real-time risk management, adaptive strategy development, and fully autonomous trading execution.

Redefining Trading for the 24-Hour Era

As Nasdaq moves toward the reality of 24-hour trading, the U.S. financial system faces rising demands for precise risk management and automated investment strategies. NeuroWatt addresses this challenge by merging deep learning, quantitative finance, and high-performance computing to deliver real-time, high-accuracy data for continuous risk monitoring and autonomous trading — with a strong emphasis on options hedging.

Through its P1Agent platform, NeuroWatt aims to redefine conventional trading models and meet the evolving demands of a 24/7 global market.

Automating Finance with P1Agent and patent-pending DEoT Technology

At the core of NeuroWatt’s innovation is the Dual Engines of Thought (DEoT) — a proprietary AI framework that powers the P1Agent platform. DEoT enables associative, web-like computation, enhancing data precision and enabling AI to tackle open-ended, complex problems.

By simulating human divergent–convergent thinking, DEoT increases analytical depth and strategic flexibility in dynamic financial environments.

Powered by DEoT, P1Agent integrates deep learning, real-time decision-making, and quantitative algorithms to autonomously monitor markets, analyze data, and generate high-precision trading strategies — forming the foundation of NeuroWatt’s upcoming fully autonomous hedge fund and setting a new benchmark in AI-driven asset management.

Scaling Globally Toward an Automated Financial Future

Being selected as a Nasdaq Milestone Makers marks NeuroWatt’s formal entry into the U.S. financial sector, with plans underway to establish a presence in Silicon Valley — reinforcing its commitment to global expansion and financial innovation.

NeuroWatt differentiates itself through its full-stack capabilities, encompassing:

Software: Advanced AI model and algorithm development

Hardware: Proprietary GPU-based computing infrastructure

Talent: A dedicated quantitative research and engineering team

With this end-to-end approach, NeuroWatt enables enterprises to deploy scalable, efficient, and secure AI solutions for the future of finance.

About NeuroWatt

NeuroWatt is a next-generation, full-stack AI company pioneering the future of autonomous finance. Backed by multiple patents and an expanding global footprint, NeuroWatt empowers enterprises and start-ups alike to accelerate AI innovation and unlock new levels of business performance.