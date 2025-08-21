Insta360 Unveils GO Ultra: The Pocket Camera for Capturing Life as You Live it

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Insta360 is proud to reveal GO Ultra, the latest evolution in the world of compact cameras. Still tiny, still hands-free, now with serious power for superior image quality.

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Meet Insta360 GO Ultra – The Tiny 4K Cam Built for the Moment

“GO Ultra takes the advancements made with the Ace and X series cameras, and puts them into the type of compact, pocket camera our GO Series creators enjoy,” said Insta360 Co-Founder and VP of Marketing, Max Richter, “opening up new creative opportunities without sacrificing portability.”

The 1/1.28″ sensor, which is 221% larger than its predecessor, and new 5nm AI chip deliver imaging previously impossible in the GO series. Ultra-smooth, ultra-crisp 4K60fps video is the new cinematic standard for pocket cameras, and creative limits are pushed even further by PureVideo, which uses cutting-edge AI algorithms to reduce visual noise and enhance brightness in low light.

At just 53g, the size of a smartwatch, and with a built-in magnetic base, you can mount the GO Ultra Standalone Camera anywhere and capture angles other cameras can only dream of. With an upgraded Magnet Pendant and a vast array of new accessories, from the peel-and-use Sticky Tabs to the wholly original Toddler Titan Hat Clip, a new world of immersive shooting awaits.

Just as intuitive is the upgraded Insta360 app, with powerful AI tools to instantly turn your footage into shareable content. Transitions, effects, music, and more can be added with just a few taps. Cyclists can add their data—GPS, heart rate, speed—from Strava or a third-party device that syncs in real-time to their footage. The new AI Family Moments feature collates all your loved ones’ magic moments into a virtual album to cherish forever.

GO Ultra’s blend of heavyweight power, lightweight portability, and ease of use makes it essential for vloggers with active lifestyles, families sharing milestones, or travelers searching for new horizons—people who live in the moment.

Insta360 GO Ultra goes on sale August 21, 2025, at the Insta360 Store, Amazon, and select retailers worldwide. The Standard Bundle is priced at US$449.99 and includes GO Ultra (Standalone Camera and Action Pod) in either Midnight Black or Arctic White, a Quick Release Safety Cord, Magnetic Easy Clip, Magnet Pendant, USB-C cable, and a Lens Guard.

About Insta360

With a “Think bold” mindset, Insta360 empowers people to capture and share their lives in extraordinary ways. Recognized as a market leader and innovator, Insta360’s vast lineup includes the world’s best-selling 360 cameras in the X Series, the thumb-sized GO Series for everyday capture, as well as an extensive range of action cameras, gimbals, webcams, and professional photography solutions. With intuitive, AI-powered software, Insta360 simplifies the creative process, allowing users to focus on storytelling without technical barriers. Insta360 is dedicated to helping a new generation of athletes, creatives, travelers and professionals bring their ideas to life.

For more details visit: http://www.insta360.com

About the Think Bold Fund: https://www.insta360.com/ThinkBoldFund

Read our blog: https://www.insta360.com/blog

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Insta360

Follow us on X: https://x.com/insta360

Follow us on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/insta360

Follow us on TikTok: http://tiktok.com/@insta360_official

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/insta360

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/insta360

Press Contact

Max Richter

Insta360

pr@insta360.com