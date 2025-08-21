MDIS Opens Conversation on Part-Time Education and Its Challenges in Upcoming Fireside Chat

SINGAPORE, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS) will be hosting a fireside chat titled “Part-Time, Full Impact: A Conversation on Work, Life, and Part-Time Studies” on 30 August 2025. This fireside chat is designed to offer working professionals practical insights into balancing part-time studies with full-time work and personal responsibilities.

Insights From Those Who’ve Done It

As more mid-career professionals in Singapore seek to stay relevant in a changing job market, flexible and skills-based learning options have become increasingly important. However, many adult learners still face significant challenges, such as managing time between work, family, and studies, as well as overcoming self-doubt.

This upcoming chat will bring together MDIS alumni and faculty members who have either experienced or supported such learning journeys. Panellists include:

Max Eng , alumnus of the Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Airline and Airport Management (Top-up), from Teesside University, UK

, alumnus of the Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Airline and Airport Management (Top-up), from Teesside University, UK Karice Choo , alumna of the Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Business and Management (Top-up), from the University of Sunderland, UK

, alumna of the Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Business and Management (Top-up), from the University of Qamarzeb Aurangzeb, Programme Manager (Tourism and Hospitality), from MDIS

Together, they will share personal insights into managing these common struggles. The fireside chat will also cover career transition stories and strategies for returning to school after time away, with practical tips on time management, staying motivated, and adapting to academic expectations.

Flexible Options for Working Professionals

The upcoming event will also highlight how MDIS’s part-time degree programmes are structured to help support not just academic growth but also career development. Designed with working adults in mind, these courses align with industry needs and allow learners to apply their skills directly in the workplace.

Alongside the fireside chat, MDIS is also offering ongoing benefits for participants who sign up for selected MDIS part-time degree courses in Singapore . This includes scholarship grants as well as a voucher giveaway, further supporting applications’ transition back into education.

Those interested in attending the event or exploring flexible education options can visit www.mdis.edu.sg/part-time-full-impact-fireside-chat-lp for more information and registration details.

