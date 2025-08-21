More support from leaders and targeted training urged as Workplace Fairness Act nears implementation: Survey Report

While managers are generally familiar with the upcoming implementation of the Workplace Fairness Act (WFA), some have heard of WFA but do not know the full details (34%), and others have never heard of WFA (18%).

Although over two in five managers view HR as primarily responsible for fair hiring (44%) and grievance handling (46%), many also see these responsibilities shared with C-suite leaders (28% and 14% respectively), hiring managers (24% and 13%), and line managers (19% for grievance handling).

SINGAPORE, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As companies prepare for the implementation of the Workplace Fairness Act (WFA) that was introduced in January 2025, managers are generally familiar with the legislation, with 28% understanding its implications for hiring and workplace practices and 34% aware of the specific actions their organisations must take to comply. However, a handful are unfamiliar, with over three in ten (34%) of managers aware of WFA but do not know the full details, and close to one in five (18%) have never heard of WFA.

To better handle workplace issues and promote fair practices, 54% of managers say increased leadership support is needed, followed by targeted training on specific workplace issues (47%), improved clarity of roles and responsibilities (46%), more frequent training opportunities (40%), and access to external expertise or consultation (32%).

However, training uptake is low among managers. Only a quarter (25%) of managers have attended training related to HR practices in the past year, while 48% have not but plan to within the next year, and 27% have no plans to attend such training.

These are some of the key findings from NTUC LearningHub’s Industry Insights Report 2025 on Human Resources, which examines the readiness of managers across various departments in preparing for the upcoming implementation of the Workplace Fairness Act. The report surveyed a total of 200 managers who are involved in managing employee relationships, hiring decisions, and corporate governance and compliance. The respondents consist of middle managers, senior managers, and directors and above, across various departments, including HR, business operations, and administration.

Over half of the managers (55%) share that their organisations comply with labour laws, such as Singapore’s main labour law, known as the Employment Act, which outlines the basic terms and working conditions of employment. More than half (54%) also say that their organisations have adopted fair and consistent recruitment practices.

However, the report reveals that over two in five managers (43%) believe that their organisation should place greater emphasis on fair and inclusive hiring practices. In fact, only 9% of managers share that their organisation has taken specific actions to prepare or comply with the WFA to a large extent, while 54% have done so to a moderate extent, 24% to a small extent, and 13% to a negligible extent.

While HR is seen as primarily responsible for fair hiring (44%) and grievance handling (46%), many managers also point to C-suite leaders (28% for fair hiring, 14% for grievance handling), hiring managers (24% for hiring, 13% for grievance handling), and even line managers (19% for grievance handling) as key players in fostering a safe and harmonious workplace.

Commenting on the report’s findings, Mr Amos Tan, Assistant Chief Executive and Chief Core Skills Officer, NTUC LearningHub, says, “As the Workplace Fairness Act nears implementation, organisations must act decisively to equip managers with the skills and understanding needed to support fair practices. This involves going beyond HR and empowering leaders at all levels to foster inclusive, respectful workplaces. At the same time, the rise of emerging technologies, beyond GenAI, presents a unique opportunity to enhance HR functions. But to truly harness its potential, organisations should invest in both digital and human skills for ethical and effective adoption. At NTUC LearningHub, we are committed to supporting this transformation through targeted training and strategic partnerships that build future-ready capabilities.”

