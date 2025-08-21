Orange Biomed Lands on Fortune Korea’s Top 40 with Portable Diabetes Test

SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Orange Biomed, developer of the world’s first pocket-sized A1C testing device, is receiving international recognition for its breakthrough microfluidic technology designed to enhance accessibility and accuracy in chronic disease management. The company has been selected for inclusion in Fortune Korea’s “Top 40 Emerging South Korean Healthcare Innovations”, highlighting its growing momentum in the U.S. healthcare market.

The company’s flagship product, the OBM rapid A1C, is the first portable device to measure glycated hemoglobin (A1C) using microfluidic technology. Unlike traditional lab tests, the device is designed to make diabetes monitoring more accessible, especially for patients who face barriers to regular testing.

The award panel, which included U.S. medical experts and consulting firm BDMT Global, praised Orange Biomed for directly addressing unmet needs in the U.S. healthcare system. “The OBM rapid A1C could transform how diabetes patients monitor their condition by removing the logistical and cost barriers of lab-based testing,” evaluators said.

Orange Biomed is also taking its mission beyond product development. Through its “M.A.P. YOUR HEALTH” campaign, the company has partnered with health and community groups in Chicago to raise awareness about chronic disease prevention and expand access to care.

CEO and co-president Yeaseul Park sees the recognition as validation of the company’s commitment to global healthcare innovation.

“Being named to the Top 40 is more than an honor—it’s proof that our technology can make a real impact in the U.S. healthcare system,” Park said. “Our focus is on building strong partnerships in the U.S. and turning these opportunities into real impact in the healthcare system.”

Backed by over USD 7.5 million in funding and multiple innovation awards, Orange Biomed has presented its innovations at major U.S. forums such as the American Diabetes Association’s Innovation Hub and the Diabetes Technology Meeting (DTM) and engaged with professional communities through ADLM and ADCES. The company is preparing a 510(k) submission to the FDA for potential clearance of its product.

For additional information, please visit www.orangebiomed.com and follow Orange Biomed on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube