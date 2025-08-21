ROHM Develops Ultra-compact MOSFET Featuring Industry-leading Low ON-resistance, Ideal for Fast Charging Applications

KYOTO, Japan, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ROHM Co., Ltd. has launched the AW2K21, a 30V N-channel MOSFET in a common-source configuration that delivers an industry-best* ON-resistance of 2.0 milliohms (typ.) in a compact 2.0mm x 2.0mm WLCSP package. This innovation addresses the growing demand for fast charging in compact devices like smartphones and wearables, which require bidirectional protection and high-current handling.

*ROHM July 8, 2025 study

Figures: Product features: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106254/202508073360/_prw_PI1fl_4c6Ms62h.jpg

Traditional solutions often rely on two large MOSFETs to meet stringent specs — 20A current rating, 28-30V breakdown voltage, and less than or equal to 5 milliohms ON-resistance — resulting in increased board space and complexity. ROHM’s AW2K21 overcomes these limitations by integrating two MOSFETs into a single ultra-compact package, enabling bidirectional protection with reduced footprint and power loss.

Figures: performance comparison: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106254/202508073360/_prw_PI2fl_8rJgqgL5.jpg

The proprietary structure enhances cell density and places the drain terminal on the top surface, unlike conventional vertical trench MOSFETs. This allows for a higher chip-to-package area ratio, minimizing ON-resistance per unit area and supporting high-current operation. Compared to standard 3.3mm x 3.3mm MOSFETs, the AW2K21 reduces footprint and ON-resistance by approximately 81% and 33%, respectively. It also outperforms similarly sized GaN HEMTs with up to 50% lower ON-resistance.

Ideal for power supply and charging circuits, the AW2K21 also excels in load switch applications as a unidirectional protection MOSFET. ROHM is further advancing miniaturization with a 1.2mm x 1.2mm model currently under development.

ROHM continues to drive energy efficiency and miniaturization in electronics, contributing to a more sustainable society through high-performance semiconductor solutions.

Figures: Key Product Characteristics: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106254/202508073360/_prw_PI3fl_6qGC1JV2.jpg

Release: https://www.rohm.com/news-detail?news-title=2025-07-08_news_mosfet&defaultGroupId=false

AW2K21: https://www.rohm.com/products/mosfets/small-signal/dual/aw2k21-product

Application Examples:

Smartphones, tablets, laptops, VR headsets, wearables, portable gaming consoles, compact printers, LCD monitors, and drones

Online Sales Information:

Sales launch: April 2025

Sample price: $3.5/unit (excl. tax)

Distributors: DigiKey (TM): https://www.digikey.com/en/products/detail/rohm-semiconductor/AW2K21AR/26653385?s=N4IgTCBcDaIIIHUwGkwEYQF0C%2BQ

Mouser (TM): https://www.mouser.com/ProductDetail/ROHM-Semiconductor/AW2K21AR?qs=savM97goi5iXEwpYlUTFuw%3D%3D Farnell (TM): https://www.newark.com/rohm/aw2k21ar/mosfet-dual-n-ch-30v-1-6w-wlcsp/dp/29AM6709

Applicable Part No: AW2K21

The product will be offered at other online distributors as it becomes available.

About ROHM: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202508073360-O1-kmg26FJe.pdf

Logo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106254/202508073360/_prw_PI4fl_R0FM8pC1.jpg

Official website: https://www.rohm.com/