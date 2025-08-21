ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTRODUCES STAR OF THE SEAS, THE ULTIMATE FAMILY VACATION

The vacation brand and Star’s godmother celebrated the newest Icon Class ship from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, with an iconic naming ceremony

MIAMI, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With a godmother from the stars and a ship ready to shine, Royal Caribbean celebrated the family vacation of a lifetime, Star of the Seas, with an iconic naming celebration* in Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida. To kick off the next chapter in a bold era of family vacations, Royal Caribbean crew members, executives, loyal guests and more gathered together in Star’s iconic AquaTheater, as research astronaut and payload specialist Kellie Gerardi bestowed safekeeping onto the ship, the dedicated crew and the millions of vacationers who will make memories together on Star for years to come.



August 2025 – Royal Caribbean and godmother Kellie Gerardi hosted a naming celebration written in the stars for the new Star of the Seas in Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida. The ultimate family vacation has experiences in store for every type of family and vacationer on 7-night adventures to the Caribbean and the vacation brand’s top-rated Perfect Day at CocoCay. — Credit: sbw-photo

“I’m honored to celebrate Royal Caribbean’s new Star of the Seas in such a beautiful naming ceremony as godmother – a tradition that is close to my heart and a spirit that spans both sea and space,” said Kellie Gerardi, godmother of Star of the Seas. “A vacation on Star is the perfect combination of two of my biggest passions in life, a spirit of exploration and quality time with family, and I can’t wait for this journey to begin.”

The naming ceremony marked a celebratory milestone in which Royal Caribbean officially named the ship and honored the achievements of thousands who brought Star to life. The ultimate family vacation will now set sail with its first vacationers, who will experience the record-setting Icon Class lineup that combines the best of every vacation and create their ideal vacation day at Royal Caribbean’s top-rated exclusive destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

“Star of the Seas represents the next bold step in our journey to reimagine vacations,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “It brings together the best of our innovation, signature experiences, and the most sought-after destinations into one unforgettable vacation. With Star, we’re not just launching a ship, we’re advancing our mission to create the world’s best vacations responsibly for guests of all ages.”

Across eight neighborhoods that are destinations in and of themselves, adventurers can find next-level experiences for everyone day and night, including adrenaline-pumping thrills at Category 6 waterpark and the Crown’s Edge experience at 154 feet above the ocean, and unrivaled ways to chill with seven pools, including a suspended infinity pool at sea. The game-changing experiences also include the stay-and-play-all-day Surfside neighborhood designed for families with young kids, more than 40 ways to dine and drink, jaw-dropping entertainment – including the cult classic hit “Back to the Future: The Musical” and marquee performances across air, ice, water and theater – and more.

“Here we are introducing the boldest family vacation ever! Star of the Seas delivers everything families want in a vacation with more adventure and more ways to make unforgettable memories together,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean. “We’ve created the world’s best vacation for all ages yet again, and it’s truly a magical moment to celebrate that with our Royal Caribbean family who made it all possible.”

Building on the new era of vacations introduced by Icon of the Seas in Miami, Star will deliver bold 7-night adventures from its home in Port Canaveral (Orlando), visiting bucket-list destinations in the Eastern and Western Caribbean, including Perfect Day at CocoCay. The vacation brand has even more standout experiences in store over the next three years across an expanding lineup of destinations, including the ultimate beach day at Royal Beach Club Paradise Island opening in December 2025 and Royal Beach Club Cozumel in 2026, along with the next game-changing adventure in vacations, Perfect Day Mexico in fall 2027.

