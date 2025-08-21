SK bioscience Discusses Further Collaboration with the Gates Foundation to Advance Global Health

Company holds a dedicated meeting with Gates Foundation executives during Bill Gates’ visit to Korea.

visit to Korea. Both reviews expanded cooperation, including next-generation preventive medicines.

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SK bioscience, a global innovative vaccine and biotech company committed to promoting human health from prevention to cure, today announced that the company held an exclusive meeting with the Gates Foundation in line with the visit of Bill Gates, Founder and Chair of the Foundation, to Korea to discuss ways to advance global health collaboration.

The meeting was held on August 20 in Yeouido, Seoul, and attended by Trevor Mundel, President of Global Health of the Gates Foundation, along with other key foundation representatives, as well as Andrew Chey, Vice-Chairman of SK discovery, and Jaeyong Ahn, CEO of SK bioscience.

During the meeting, both organizations reaffirmed their long-standing partnership and commitment to working together on vaccine development and global public health projects. They also explored expanded cooperation in next-generation preventive medicines, with an emphasis on R&D for pandemic preparedness.

Since 2013, SK bioscience and the Gates Foundation have collaborated on multiple initiatives, including the development of typhoid and pediatric diarrhea vaccines and other antiviral preventive solutions, contributing to global public health. A notable milestone in their collaboration was the successful development and commercialization of SKYCovione in 2022, Korea’s first domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine. That year, Bill Gates and Trevor Mundel visited Korea to celebrate the achievement, meeting with Tony Chey, Chairman of SK Group, and Andrew Chey, Vice-Chairman of SK discovery.

SK bioscience remains committed to working with global partners to advance public health and expand equitable access to vaccines worldwide.



Executives from SK bioscience and the Gates Foundation after their meeting. From the third left: Trevor Mundel, President of Global Health, Gates Foundation, Andrew Chey, Vice-Chairman of SK discovery, Jaeyong Ahn, CEO of SK bioscience

About SK bioscience

SK bioscience is an innovative vaccine and biotech company, committed to vaccine development and manufacturing to enable more equitable access to vaccines around the world. Leveraging strengths on cutting-edge technologies, SK bioscience has been dedicated to promoting human health from prevention to cure across the globe. With the cooperation of domestic and international governments, regulatory agencies, healthcare providers, doctors, and medical experts, all of the SK colleagues are passionately committed to providing high-quality vaccines to those who need them and better public healthcare solutions.

