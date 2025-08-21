The MarTech Summit Dubai, 30 September 2025 @ Sofitel Downtown

Revolutionising the Digital Journey: MarTech Strategies for Today’s Marketers

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The MarTech Summit is expanding once again—our next stop: Dubai. We’re excited to bring our globally recognised summit series to the UAE. The MarTech Summit Dubai will take place on 30 September 2025 at the Sofitel Dubai Downtown, right in the heart of the UAE’s business and innovation hub.

This high-impact, English-speaking summit will unite 150+ senior marketing professionals for a one-day agenda packed with actionable insights, peer-led discussions, and premium networking opportunities – designed to help you close the year strong and future-proof your marketing strategy.



The MarTech Summit Dubai 2025

Why Dubai? Why Now?

At the crossroads of global business and cultural diversity, Dubai offers a fast-evolving MarTech landscape shaped by tech investment, expat influence, and data-driven transformation. Timed intentionally near year-end, this summit offersa moment to reflect on strategy, refine plans, and prepare for Q4 and 2026.

From BFSI to tech, healthcare to tourism, this summit connects marketers across high-demand industries—and sharpens your approach in an AI-powered, performance-driven world.

Key Themes

Marketing Impact & Measurement

– Incrementality Testing | Attribution | ROI in a Privacy-First Era

Cultural & Customer-Centric Strategies

– Omnichannel Journeys | Cultural Intelligence | Authentic Influencer Engagement

Marketing Technology & Transformation

– Post-Cookie Strategies | AI for Scale | Future-Proofing the MarTech Stack

Organisational Agility & Marketing Teams

– Structuring Digital-Ready Teams | Cross-Functional Alignment | Future of Work

Full agenda and speaker line-up will be revealed soon!

What to Expect

Actionable Insights to bring back to your team

High-Impact Networking in a premium venue

A Central Location with global accessibility

Expert-Led Sessions featuring keynotes, panels, fireside chats & roundtables

What Makes This Summit Stand Out?

New Location for a Proven Series – The MarTech Summit makes its UAE debut

One-Day Format, All Impact – Jam-packed with practical insights and structured networking

Tailored for the UAE Market – Global relevance, region-specific strategies

Expert-Led Sessions – Panels, fireside chats, and roundtables led by top-tier speakers

Premium Networking – 85% of attendees are senior decision-makers

Whether you’re based in Dubai or flying in, this summit delivers powerful takeaways in one of the world’s most forward-looking cities.

Announcing Our First Senior Speaker Line-up

We’re proud to welcome industry leaders from some of the region’s most recognised and innovative brands:

Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer , Emirates Hospitals Group

, Emirates Hospitals Group Vice President, Marketing , Barry Callebaut

, Director, Marketing , HONOR Electronics

, HONOR Electronics Senior Director, Regional Marketing & Growth , Talabat

, Talabat Group Head of Digital Marketing , Aster DM Healthcare

, Aster DM Healthcare Vice President, Marketing, Emerging Markets , Henkel

, Henkel Associate Director, Marketing, Middle East , Gilead Sciences

, Gilead Sciences Regional Head of Digital Marketing & E-commerce , NAOS

, NAOS Vice President, Marketing , TBO.COM

, TBO.COM Group Head of Digital Marketing & Product , Azumi Restaurant Group

, Azumi Restaurant Group Global Director, Marketing , Fine Hygienic Holding

, Fine Hygienic Holding Director, Marketing & Communications, Marriott International

Register: https://themartechsummit.com/dubai-registration

Want to speak or sponsor? Let’s connect: sponsor@themartechsummit.com

Group discounts automatically apply for 3+ attendees.

PR Newswire is the official media partner of The MarTech Summit Dubai 2025.

Media Contact:

Tiffany Nguyen

tnguyen@themartechsummit.com