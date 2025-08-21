Timeless (8028.HK), Eddid Financial, and HashKey Chain Sign Strategic MOU to Launch Hong Kong’s First Silver-Backed RWA Token Ushering in a New Chapter in Precious Metal Tokenization

HONG KONG, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Timeless Resources Holdings Limited (“Timeless”, Stock Code: 8028.HK), Eddid Financial‘s subsidiary Eddid Securities and Futures, and HashKey Group‘s HashKey Chain have signed a strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore a potential collaboration on the development and issuance of a digital token backed by silver assets (“Silver Tokens”). This initiative would mark the launch of the Hong Kong’s first tokenized real-world asset (RWA) project based on silver.

The three parties will assess opportunities to develop, deploy, and issue the Silver Tokens on the Ethereum Layer-2 network, HashKey Chain, operated by HashKey Group. HashKey Chain under the HashKey Group will provide technical support, documentation, and compliance assistance services to facilitate the successful issuance of the Silver Tokens. Eddid Financial intends to assist the product issuer to obtain all necessary approvals from competent regulatory authorities (if any) prior to the launch of the Silver Tokens. Eddid Financial will also leverage its client operations to primarily direct its clients to the operational channels and products of HashKey Group and Eddid Financial for transactions or collaborations involving the Silver Tokens.

Timeless specializes in the exploration, development and exploitation of mines, precious metal processing and trading and the provision of integrated IT solution and other related services, with a well-established industry footprint and market presence. Drawing on its deep expertise in precious metals trading, Timeless is now exploring how blockchain technology can modernize and enhance traditional industry practices. Timeless has extensive expertise and knowledge for the underlying silver assets of the token, enabling the project to advance smoothly and efficiently.

As one of Hong Kong’s pioneering financial groups offering both traditional and virtual asset services, Eddid Financial has built a robust presence in the digital asset space. Its subsidiary, Eddid Securities and Futures, is among the first licensed brokerages in Hong Kong authorized to conduct virtual asset trading. The firm is committed to delivering secure and efficient crypto trading and related services to institutional and retail investors, while also expanding its virtual asset liquidity management offerings to support licensed institutions, reinforcing its leadership in the sector.

HashKey Group is a leading global digital asset service provider in Asia. Its subsidiary, HashKey Exchange, is one of the first licensed virtual asset exchange in Hong Kong, offering comprehensive, compliant and secure virtual asset trading services for professional investors and retail customers. HashKey Chain is a public blockchain launched by the HashKey Group in December 2024, dedicated to advancing the compliance and large-scale development of Onchain Finance. HashKey has built a global Web3 ecosystem under a high-compliance regulatory framework, operating in regions such as Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and Bermuda, establishing itself as a leader in Asia’s digital asset sector.

This strategic partnership brings together deep expertise and extensive networks across precious metals, capital markets, and virtual asset. By leveraging blockchain technology, the collaboration aims to revolutionize global precious metals operations and lower the barrier to entry for investors. As the Hong Kong’s first silver-backed RWA, the Silver Tokens will offer investors a novel asset allocation option and mark a major milestone in the evolution of tokenized commodities.

About Timeless

Timeless and its subsidiaries (collectively the “Timeless Group”) are principally engaged in the exploration, development and exploitation of mines, precious metal processing and trading and the provision of integrated IT solutions and other related services. Management of the Timeless Group has over 40 years of experience in metal trading, including gold, silver, copper and nickel, with in-depth knowledge for metal and related business. In addition, the Timeless Group also extensively involved in the information technology sector, providing services including hardware and software solutions on digital management software transformation, centralized data storage and AI data analysis aimed for efficient operations; self-developed software, including enterprise business information systems, data asset management system, BI system, business finance integration system, data exchange services system, deployable to cloud for SaaS and to local integration device; and continuous development of high performance hardware and software system which help customers to achieve sustainable business growth.

About Eddid Financial

Anchored in Hong Kong, Eddid Financial is an all-encompassing financial group centered around fintech and dedicated to integrating latest technologies into its enterprise DNA.The diversified businesses of Eddid Financial range from retail to institutional and include but are not limited to fintech, internet finance, wealth management, asset management, investment banking, and digital asset. Eddid Financial is committed to providing one-stop financial services and products to customers through high-quality investment solutions.

Members of the Group hold a variety of licenses and memberships across key financial markets. These include Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) regulated activities (“RA”) licenses for types 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 9; SEHK and HKCC participant (OTP-C broker number: 0974 and 0977), Insurance Broker Company license; Trust or Company Service Provider License in Hong Kong. Additionally, our fully owned U.S. broker-dealer subsidiary, Eddid Securities USA Inc., maintains approved membership with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), and the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (NQX), and is a registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in the United States. Our Singapore subsidiary, Eddid Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd., holds the Capital Markets Services License (License No.: CMS101839) issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

www.eddid.com.hk/en

About HashKey Group

HashKey Group is a leading digital asset financial services group in Asia with global operations in regions such as Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and Bermuda. Since 2018, HashKey Group has built a Web3 ecosystem within a high-compliance regulatory framework, including HashKey Exchange, the largest licensed virtual asset exchange in Hong Kong*; HashKey Global, the flagship digital asset exchange; HashKey MENA, a virtual asset exchange licensed by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA); HashKey Capital, a global asset manager investing exclusively in blockchain technology and digital assets; HashKey OTC, the compliant over-the-counter (OTC) trading arm, HashKey Cloud, a leading global Web3 infrastructure provider; and HashKey Tokenisation, a tokenisation services provider.

HashKey Group also possesses a rich on-chain ecosystem, having developed the Ethereum Layer 2, HashKey Chain, and has listed the HashKey Ecosystem Token HSK. HashKey Group is committed to driving the mass application of blockchain technology, aiming to provide trustworthy and accessible digital asset services to one billion global users.

*As of August 8, 2025, HashKey Exchange ranks seventeenth on CoinGecko’s global exchange list and is the highest-ranked licensed virtual asset exchange in Hong Kong.

About HashKey Chain

HashKey Chain is the preferred blockchain for financial institutions and RWA tokenization, dedicated to promoting compliant and scalable Onchain Finance. As a compliance-friendly blockchain infrastructure, HashKey Chain provides a secure and transparent on-chain environment for institutions. HashKey Chain inherits Ethereum’s decentralized security while enhancing transaction efficiency through high-performance optimization, ensuring on-chain asset stability and traceability. Its low-cost solution offers minimal Gas fees and high throughput, enabling efficient circulation of MMFs, bonds, funds, and stablecoins while reducing institutional operational costs.

HashKey Chain collaborates with leading financial institutions and compliant Web3 projects to provide solutions for institutional DeFi, RWA tokenization, and stablecoin settlement, accelerating the financial system’s digital transformation.

