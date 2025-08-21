Transforming Entertainment Experience with AI: iQIYI’s iJump Feature Surpasses 150 Million Interactions in 120 Days

BEIJING, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On August 21, iQIYI, China’s leading online entertainment platform, proudly announced a major milestone for its groundbreaking AI-powered feature, iJump. Since launching on April 21, 2024, iJump has recorded over 150 million user interactions within just 120 days, signaling rapid adoption and a fresh way viewers are engaging with long-form content.

iJump was created in response to evolving viewer preferences, this innovative tool allows users to effortlessly jump between key scenes and story highlights. Powered by sophisticated AI, iJump identifies the most compelling moments that drive the story forward, giving audiences control over their viewing experience.

This user-driven approach has led to increases in overall viewing time, user engagement, and episode completion rates, reshaping how content is consumed. According to iQIYI data, on individual dramas, the third-episode continuation rate for iJump users was up to 7.27 percentage points higher than that of non-users. Usage peaks between 9 pm and midnight, especially among those who rewatch shows. On popular dramas, daily usage penetration rate has exceeded 19%.

The feature’s intuitive interface lets viewers swipe vertically within a specific area of the screen to instantly jump to AI-selected highlights. This design brings the dynamic rhythm of short-form content into the world of longer dramas and variety shows.

Currently, iJump is available on over 2,300 dramas and variety shows on the main iQIYI mobile app, including hits like “Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty”, “The King of Stand-Up Comedy” Season 2, and “Her Prime”. Plans are underway to extend the feature to even more popular titles, creating richer and more flexible viewing experiences for a wider audience.

Beyond iJump: How iQIYI is leveraging AI to power new entertainment experiences

iJump is just one part of iQIYI’s broad strategy to harness AI technology to redefine entertainment. Another standout innovation is Taodou World, the first AI agent-based NPC dialogue platform in the industry. It features more than 1,200 NPCs inspired by iQIYI’s most beloved characters, offering fans immersive interactions and expanding the reach of popular IP. Alongside it, the AI assistant Taodou enhances user engagement by helping with video searches, personalized recommendations, and plot insights, deepening viewers’ connection to content.

In addition to user-facing tools, iQIYI integrates AI across the entire content lifecycle. Tools like Screenplay Studio can review full scripts in just 30 minutes and offer targeted creative suggestions. Meanwhile, Imaging Studio supports visual design, and the Film & TV Knowledge Base streamlines research – helping creators speed up workflows and focus on storytelling that captivates audiences.

The success of iJump illustrates the powerful role AI can play in reinventing how viewers interact with long-form entertainment – spotlighting key moments, learning from behavior, and delivering personalized experiences. Building on these innovations, iQIYI is advancing its leadership in intelligent content production, blending creativity and technology to craft engaging, user-centered entertainment experiences.

Contact: iQIYI Press, press@qiyi.com