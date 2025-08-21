Yunji Announces First Half 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Yunji Inc. (“Yunji” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended June 30, 2025[1].

First Half 2025 Highlights

Total revenues in the first half of 2025 were RMB158.3 million ( US$22.1 million ), compared with RMB233.8 million in the same period of 2024. The change was primarily due to soft consumer confidence and the Company’s continued strategy to refine its product selection across all categories and optimize its selection of suppliers and merchants, which had an impact on sales.

in the first half of 2025 were ( ), compared with in the same period of 2024. The change was primarily due to soft consumer confidence and the Company’s continued strategy to refine its product selection across all categories and optimize its selection of suppliers and merchants, which had an impact on sales. Repeat purchase rate[2] in the twelve months ended June 30, 2025 was 71.0%.

Mr. Shanglue Xiao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yunji, said, “In the first half of 2025, we continued to advance our strategic transformation toward becoming a trusted advocate for organic living. By building an integrated portfolio that combines organic health products, beauty offerings, and immersive wellness experiences, we are deepening customer engagement and reinforcing our focus on high‑margin, high‑retention categories. We are expanding user acquisition through both online and offline channels to better connect with consumers and deliver greater value to our members.”

“During the first half of 2025, we continued to optimize our cost structure while ensuring efficient capital allocation. We remain committed to maintaining financial discipline and driving improved profitability while supporting long-term, sustainable growth,” said Ms. Nan Song, Senior Financial Director of Yunji.

First Half 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB158.3 million (US$22.1 million), compared with RMB233.8 million in the same period of 2024. The change was primarily due to soft consumer confidence and the Company's continued strategy to refine its product selection across all categories and optimize its selection of suppliers and merchants, which had an impact on sales.

Revenues from sales of merchandise were RMB131.7 million ( US$18.4 million ), compared with RMB185.0 million in the same period of 2024.

( ), compared with in the same period of 2024. Revenues from the marketplace business were RMB24.5 million ( US$3.4 million ), compared with RMB45.2 million in the same period of 2024.

( ), compared with in the same period of 2024. Other revenues were RMB2.1 million ( US$0.3 million ), compared with RMB3.6 million in the same period of 2024.

Total cost of revenues decreased by 31.2% to RMB83.5 million (US$11.7 million), or 52.7% of total revenues, from RMB121.3 million, or 51.9% of total revenues, in the same period of 2024. Revenues and cost of revenues are recognized on a gross basis. Total cost of revenues, which mainly comprises the costs related to the sales of merchandise, decreased accordingly in the first half of 2025.

Total operating expenses increased by 20.3% to RMB179.4 million (US$25.0 million) from RMB149.1 million in the same period of 2024.

Fulfillment expenses decreased by 51.7% to RMB20.6 million ( US$2.9 million ), or 13.0% of total revenues, from RMB42.6 million , or 18.2% of total revenues, in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to (i) reduced warehousing and logistics expenses due to lower merchandise sales, and (ii) reduced personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements.

decreased by 51.7% to ( ), or 13.0% of total revenues, from , or 18.2% of total revenues, in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to (i) reduced warehousing and logistics expenses due to lower merchandise sales, and (ii) reduced personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements. Sales and marketing expenses increased by 5.5% to RMB50.1 million ( US$7.0 million ), or 31.6% of total revenues, from RMB47.5 million , or 20.3% of total revenues, in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to (i) the increase in member management fees, as a result of our expanded initiatives to grow the membership base, and (ii) the increase in personnel costs as a result of adjusting staffing structure to support market expansion initiatives, partially offset by a reduction in advertising expenses.

increased by 5.5% to ( ), or 31.6% of total revenues, from , or 20.3% of total revenues, in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to (i) the increase in member management fees, as a result of our expanded initiatives to grow the membership base, and (ii) the increase in personnel costs as a result of adjusting staffing structure to support market expansion initiatives, partially offset by a reduction in advertising expenses. Technology and content expenses decreased by 40.0% to RMB15.3 million ( US$2.1 million ), or 9.7% of total revenues, from RMB25.5 million , or 10.9% of total revenues, in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the reduction in personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements.

decreased by 40.0% to ( ), or 9.7% of total revenues, from , or 10.9% of total revenues, in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the reduction in personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements. General and administrative expenses increased by 178.6% to RMB93.4 million ( US$13.0 million ), or 59.0% of total revenues, from RMB33.5 million , or 14.3% of total revenues, in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in an allowance for credit losses[4] , partially offset by (i) the reduction in professional service expenses, as a result of our cost-saving efforts, and (ii) the reduction in personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements.

Loss from operations was RMB100.4 million (US$14.0 million), compared with RMB32.4 million in the same period of 2024.

Financial income, net was RMB3.9 million (US$0.5 million), compared with financial income, net of RMB25.6 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in the fair value changes of equity securities investments.

Net loss was RMB100.7 million (US$14.1 million), compared with RMB8.0 million in the same period of 2024.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)[3] was RMB100.5 million (US$14.0 million), compared with RMB6.7 million in the same period of 2024.

Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders were both RMB0.05, compared with RMB0.00 in the same period of 2024.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses adjusted net loss as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net loss as net loss excluding share-based compensation.

The Company presents adjusted net loss because it is used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Adjusted net loss enables management to assess operating performance without considering the impact of share-based compensation recorded under ASC 718, “Compensation-Stock Compensation.” The Company also believes that the use of this non-GAAP measure facilitates investors’ assessment of operating performance.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net loss is that it does not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations. Share-based compensation has been and may continue to be incurred in Yunji’s business and is not reflected in the presentation of adjusted net loss. Further, this non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. Yunji encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable Financial Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

About Yunji Inc.

Yunji Inc. is a leading social e-commerce platform in China that has pioneered a unique, membership-based model to leverage the power of social interactions. The Company’s e-commerce platform offers high-quality products at attractive prices across a wide variety of categories catering to the day-to-day needs of Chinese consumers. In addition, the Company uses advanced technologies including big data and artificial intelligence to optimize user experience and incentivize members to promote the platform as well as share products with their social contacts. Through deliberate product curation, centralized merchandise sourcing, and efficient supply chain management, Yunji has established itself as a trustworthy e-commerce platform with high-quality products and exclusive membership benefits, including discounted prices.

YUNJI INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted) As of December 31, 2024 June 30, 2025 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 219,365 150,407 20,996 Restricted cash 23,467 23,138 3,230 Short-term investments – 43,535 6,077 Accounts receivable, net (Allowance for

credit losses of RMB34,005 and

RMB32,167, respectively) 56,233 4,285 598 Advance to suppliers 9,810 9,018 1,259 Inventories, net 29,448 46,047 6,428 Amounts due from related parties 662 384 54 Prepaid expenses and other current assets[4] (Allowance for credit losses of RMB23,423

and RMB104,864, respectively) 177,187 114,308 15,957 Total current assets 516,172 391,122 54,599 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 205,450 234,324 32,710 Land use rights, net[5] 174,437 172,229 24,042 Long-term investments 364,534 355,516 49,628 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 13,809 5,752 803 Other non-current assets (Allowance for

credit losses of RMB28,305 and

RMB18,337, respectively) 78,050 65,039 9,079 Total non-current assets 836,280 832,860 116,262 Total assets 1,352,452 1,223,982 170,861

YUNJI INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted) As of December 31, 2024 June 30, 2025 RMB RMB US$ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’

EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable 54,678 46,843 6,539 Deferred revenue 8,596 14,325 2,000 Incentive payables to members[6] 66,039 55,055 7,685 Member management fees payable 1,263 2,056 287 Other payable and accrued liabilities 126,177 97,765 13,647 Amounts due to related parties 1,645 1,527 213 Short-term borrowings – 15,057 2,102 Operating lease liabilities – current 3,845 1,251 175 Total current liabilities 262,243 233,879 32,648 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities 7,808 3,809 532 Other non-current liabilities 4,355 10,398 1,451 Total non-current liabilities 12,163 14,207 1,983 Total Liabilities 274,406 248,086 34,631

YUNJI INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted) As of December 31, 2024 June 30, 2025 RMB RMB US$ Shareholders’ equity Ordinary shares 70 70 10 Less: Treasury stock (113,334) (113,334) (15,821) Additional paid-in capital 7,328,336 7,328,546 1,023,026 Statutory reserve 16,726 16,726 2,335 Accumulated other comprehensive income 93,145 91,496 12,772 Accumulated deficit (6,247,557) (6,348,267) (886,184) Total Yunji Inc. shareholders’ equity 1,077,386 975,237 136,138 Non-controlling interests 660 659 92 Total shareholders’ equity 1,078,046 975,896 136,230 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 1,352,452 1,223,982 170,861

YUNJI INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 RMB RMB US$ Revenues: Sales of merchandise, net 185,025 131,735 18,389 Marketplace revenue 45,167 24,463 3,415 Other revenues 3,645 2,132 298 Total revenues 233,837 158,330 22,102 Operating cost and expenses: Cost of revenues (121,311) (83,487) (11,654) Fulfilment (42,568) (20,556) (2,869) Sales and marketing (47,488) (50,083) (6,991) Technology and content (25,531) (15,317) (2,138) General and administrative (33,521) (93,406) (13,039) Total operating cost and expenses (270,419) (262,849) (36,691) Other operating income 4,161 4,127 576 Loss from operations (32,421) (100,392) (14,013) Financial income, net 25,593 3,900 544 Foreign exchange income/(loss), net 2,330 (1,816) (254) Other non-operating income, net 118 936 131 Loss before income tax expense, and

equity in loss of affiliates, net of tax (4,380) (97,372) (13,592) Income tax expense (1,293) (1,975) (276) Equity in loss of affiliates, net of tax (2,359) (1,363) (190) Net loss (8,032) (100,710) (14,058) Less: net loss attributable to non-

controlling interests shareholders (1) – – Net loss attributable to YUNJI INC. (8,031) (100,710) (14,058)

YUNJI INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 RMB RMB US$ Net loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders (8,031) (100,710) (14,058) Net loss (8,032) (100,710) (14,058) Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation

adjustment 4,121 (1,649) (230) Total comprehensive loss (3,911) (102,359) (14,288) Less: total comprehensive loss

attributable to non-controlling interests

shareholders (1) – – Total comprehensive loss attributable

to YUNJI INC. (3,910) (102,359) (14,288) Net loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders (8,031) (100,710) (14,058) Weighted average number of ordinary

shares used in computing net loss per

share, basic and diluted 1,967,014,878 1,970,633,933 1,970,633,933 Net loss per share attributable to

ordinary shareholders Basic (0.00) (0.05) (0.01) Diluted (0.00) (0.05) (0.01)

YUNJI INC. NOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 RMB RMB US$ Share-based compensation expenses

included in: Technology and content 823 117 16 General and administrative 448 93 13 Fulfillment 36 (12) (2) Sales and marketing 44 12 2 Total 1,351 210 29

YUNJI INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE FINANCIAL

MEASURES (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 RMB RMB US$ Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted

Net Loss: Net loss (8,032) (100,710) (14,058) Add: Share-based compensation 1,351 210 29 Adjusted net loss (6,681) (100,500) (14,029)