ZEISS announces CE mark for CIRRUS PathFinder AI tool with automated OCT assessment

Fully integrated AI decision support tool flags B scans that may require further review, supporting more confident decision making and more efficient patient care.

JENA, Germany, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ZEISS Medical Technology today announced CE mark approval for CIRRUS® PathFinder™, an innovative clinical support tool with artificial intelligence (AI) fully integrated to enable more confident decision-making and accelerate a clinician’s workflow with OCT interpretation assistance. ZEISS CIRRUS PathFinder1 uses proprietary deep learning algorithms to automatically identify abnormal macular OCT B-scans as a licensed element of a new CIRRUS software release, that also provides AI-enhanced OCTA image quality and multi-layer segmentation, helping to improve a practice’s workflow efficiency and patient care.

“At ZEISS, we continue to develop digital diagnostic tools that help streamline workflows, lower costs, improve outcomes, and elevate the patient experience,” says Magnus Reibenspiess, Head of Strategic Business Unit Ophthalmology at ZEISS Medical Technology. “The AI decision support capabilities of ZEISS CIRRUS PathFinder help enable faster, more informed and actionable diagnostics for a better clinical and patient experience.”

“ZEISS is harnessing the power of data and artificial intelligence to deliver integrated digital solutions that are paving the way for the next era in ophthalmic care,” says Euan S. Thomson, Ph.D., Head of the Digital Business Unit for ZEISS Medical Technology. “Our strategic focus on digitally connected workflows has placed us at the forefront for enabling ophthalmologists with powerful AI-driven capabilities, like those that have been fully integrated into ZEISS CIRRUS PathFinder.”

New research shows that physicians who leverage AI algorithms can be more effective than a practitioner alone. ZEISS CIRRUS with PathFinder delivers high-speed image capture with HD imaging detail 2, a wide field of view, and AI decision support, helping clinicians make more informed and efficient decisions.

“With PathFinder AI Decision Support, our game-changing technology identifies OCT B-scans that may require additional review, raising our advanced diagnostic portfolio to a new level of patient care support,” says Anuj Kalra, Head of Chronic Disease Management at ZEISS Medical Technology.

Improved clinical decision support – Without requiring export and data analysis from third-party platforms, CIRRUS PathFinder’s fully integrated AI decision support algorithm interprets data within the clinician’s current workflow, allowing for the assessment of many hundreds of scans at once, in real time, upleveling the value of a clinician’s time. During image acquisition, this AI-guided workflow tool flags areas that may require more detailed imaging and, during review, allows the user to focus on what matters – improving patient care.

Improved OCTA image quality – New CIRRUS operating software provides AI-enhanced visualization of the vascular structure and B-scan averaging of the OCTA structural scans. Increased layer segmentation further enhances the user’s diagnostic capability for even more efficient decision making.

Enhanced connectivity and security – New cybersecurity features are designed to meet ever-evolving compliance and security needs. Additionally, the ZEISS CIRRUS platform ensures the seamless review of legacy OCT data combined with other diagnostic modalities to further enhance patient care.

CIRRUS® PathFinder™ is available via license within the new CIRRUS software update, which includes an expanded Reference Database (RDB) that is triple the size of the previous RDB, cybersecurity enhancements, multi-layer segmentation, and improved OCTA visualization. The software update is available in select markets.

For more information about CIRRUS PathFinder, go here.

1 ZEISS PathFinder works on all current ZEISS CIRRUS devices: 500, 5000, 6000, however RDB2 is for ZEISS CIRRUS 6000 data only.

2 As it relates to the ZEISS CIRRUS 6000 only.

Not all products, services or offers are approved or offered in every market and approved labeling and instructions may vary from one country to another. For country-specific product information, see the appropriate country website. Product specifications are subject to change in design and scope of delivery as a result of ongoing technical development. The statements of the healthcare professionals reflect only their personal opinions and experiences and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of any institution that they are affiliated with. The healthcare professionals alone are responsible for the content of their experience reported and any potential resulting infringements. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and its affiliates to not have clinical evidence supporting the opinions and statements of the health care professionals nor accept any responsibility or liability of the healthcare professionals’ content. The healthcare professionals have a contractual or other financial relationship with Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and its affiliates and have received financial support.

