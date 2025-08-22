BenQ Australia partners with PB Tech NZ, New Zealand’s largest computing and I.T. Retailer

An exciting opportunity for all New Zealanders to access our BenQ catalogue, both online and offline!

SYDNEY, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BenQ, the global leader in displays innovation, has announced that PB Tech NZ will officially stock a wide range of BenQ consumer electronics – bringing premium display technology and lifestyle solutions to households and professionals across the country, starting from September 2025.

As one of Australasia’s leading I.T. and electronics retailer, PB Tech has built a strong presence with decades of trusted service and continues to grow across both New Zealand and Australia, offering customers quality products and exceptional support.

Shawn Zheng, B2C Head for BenQ Australia and New Zealand states, “Our recent partnership with PB Tech NZ marks a new chapter in BenQ’s mission to bring innovative, user-focused technology to New Zealanders nationwide.”

“PB Tech is proud to be New Zealand’s number one destination for monitors, and we are excited to welcome BenQ as an excellent addition to our range. BenQ’s innovative and high-quality monitors perfectly complement our commitment to providing Kiwi customers with the best technology solutions available. We look forward to a successful partnership with BenQ and are confident that our customers will be thrilled to experience these exciting new products”, states Richard Elstob, General Manager of Marketing for PB Tech.

Products available include:

BenQ Professional Design Monitors – Factory-calibrated for precision, these monitors offer a wide colour gamut, Calman and Pantone Validated colour accuracy, and HDR support. The PD-series is ideal for CAD/CAM, animation, and 3D modeling professionals.

– Factory-calibrated for precision, these monitors offer a wide colour gamut, Calman and Pantone Validated colour accuracy, and HDR support. The PD-series is ideal for CAD/CAM, animation, and 3D modeling professionals. BenQ Photo Editing Monitors – Built for photographers and editors, SW-series provides factory-calibrated colour accuracy, 99% AdobeRGB, Delta E ≤ 2 and hardware calibration support for lasting colour excellence.

– Built for photographers and editors, SW-series provides factory-calibrated colour accuracy, 99% AdobeRGB, Delta E ≤ 2 and hardware calibration support for lasting colour excellence. BenQ Monitors for Mac – Seamlessly compatible with macOS, the MA-series for Mac offers USB-C connectivity, P3 colour support, and sleek aesthetics to match the Apple ecosystem.

– Seamlessly compatible with macOS, the MA-series for Mac offers USB-C connectivity, P3 colour support, and sleek aesthetics to match the Apple ecosystem. BenQ Home & Office Monitors – From eye-care technology to daisy chain compatibility, the GW-series is ideal for work-from-home setups, entry-level creators, and everyday users seeking comfort and performance.

– From eye-care technology to daisy chain compatibility, the GW-series is ideal for work-from-home setups, entry-level creators, and everyday users seeking comfort and performance. BenQ LED Desk Lamps – Created with eye comfort and style in mind, it is the perfect lighting solution for students, professionals, and anyone who values Eye-Care within their workspace.

See the full range on PB Tech NZ

Pre-orders are now available on PB Tech NZ’s website, with orders estimated to be fulfilled in early September.

Store Locations: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/stores

View the full catalogue at: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/brand/benq