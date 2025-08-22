Biosyngen Unveils Innovative Strategies for Next-Generation TIL Therapies in Asia Bio 2025 Singapore

SINGAPORE, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Asia Bio Innovation Summit 2025 is one of the premier industry-focused events in Asia and focus on the hottest topics of ADC and CGT. Asia Bio Innovation summit 2025 Singapore brought together 30+ world-class Speakers, 10+ Exhibitors and 200+ Attendees from regulatory authority, big pharma, biotech, academia, CXO and etc, to harness the full potential of ADC and Cell & Gene Therapy across 2 days of content.

Dual Engines of Innovation: ADC and CGT Drive Global Collaboration

The summit spotlighted antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and cell and gene therapies (CGT), fostering in-depth discussions through keynote presentations and panel discussions to address critical challenges and solutions from bench to bedside. Among the highlights, Dr. Mingyu Liu, Senior R&D Scientist at Biosyngen, delivered a keynote titled “Next-Generation TIL Therapies: Challenges and Strategies”, outlining key bottlenecks and future directions in tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy development.

Four major Challenges for Next-Gen TIL Therapies

Dr. Liu emphasized that while TIL therapy has demonstrated unique potential in certain cancers — such as advanced melanoma and cervical cancer—its efficacy in other solid tumors remains to be further unlocked. He detailed Biosyngen’s strategic approach to overcoming these hurdles:

High-Efficiency TIL Expansion Process – Enabling robust TIL expansion not only from surgical resection samples but also from biopsy samples, while preserving high antitumor activity. This addresses the challenge of obtaining surgical samples from late-stage cancer patients. Additionally, both primary tumor samples and final cell products can be cryopreserved, eliminating logistical constraints.

Enhancing Memory T Cell Populations – Through proprietary rapid expansion protocols, Biosyngen has achieved an 8-fold increase in central memory T cells (TCM) within the final product while maintaining optimal CD8+ T cell ratios, which are critical for durable therapeutic effects.

Gene Editing to Augment TIL Functionality – Utilizing a lentiviral transfection system, Biosyngen ensures stable genetic modification of TILs, enhancing their persistence antitumor activity in vivo, with a transduction efficiency exceeding 50%.

Tumor Antigen-Specific T Cell Enrichment – By leveraging specific biomarkers or selective expansion techniques, Biosyngen enriches antigen-specific T cells, thereby improving clinical response rates.

From Singapore to China: Asia’s Biopharma Innovation Ecosystem Gains Momentum

Following the successful conclusion of the Singapore summit, the Chengdu and Shenzhen editions will take place in late August, focusing on regional biopharma policies, innovation ecosystem development, and industry-academia collaboration. A prevailing consensus among experts is that ADC and CGT technologies will serve as key drivers of oncology innovation over the next decade. With its dynamic R&D landscape, vast market potential, and strong policy support, Asia is rapidly emerging as the new global powerhouse for biopharmaceutical breakthroughs.

By facilitating cross-border knowledge exchange and cutting-edge technology sharing, the Asia BIO Innovation Summit has not only strengthened global collaboration but also injected fresh momentum into the leapfrog development of Asia’s biopharma industry.