Celebrate Mooncake Festival 2025 with The Westin Surabaya’s Premium Mooncakes

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Mid-Autumn Festival 2025 is approaching, bringing with it the timeless harmony of Chinese heritage beautifully intertwined with the rich cultural tapestry of the Indonesian archipelago. This year’s celebration holds even greater significance as it coincides with the 75th anniversary of Indonesia–China diplomatic relations, a milestone that highlights the enduring bonds of friendship and cultural exchange between the two nations.



Mid-Autumn Festival 2025, The Westin Surabaya

To mark this special season, The Westin Surabaya proudly presents its handcrafted Mooncake Festival 2025 collection to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival 2025 on 6 October. This annual festival, also known as the Festival Kue Bulan , is a cherished tradition symbolizing reunion, gratitude, and togetherness, now elevated with the hotel’s premium mooncake hampers .

This year’s The Westin Surabaya mooncake collection is packaged in an exclusive geometric handbag box, combining modern design with timeless sophistication. Available in pastel, green, and red, the limited edition handbag is versatile and can be used as a handbag, shoulder bag, or clutch, making it both a keepsake and a statement piece.

The highlight of Mooncake Festival 2025 collection by The Westin Surabaya is the Black Charcoal Golden Naiwong Custard, featuring a rich golden custard center wrapped in deep black charcoal pastry. This signature flavor perfectly blends luxurious taste with striking presentation.

The collection also includes a variety of flavors to suit every preference. For the health-conscious, The Westin Surabaya mooncake hampers offer low sugar mooncake choices such as White Lotus and Red Bean. timeless For rich and aromatic flavors, there’s Pandan and Green Tea mooncake. Adventurous palates will love the Yam Taro Lotus, Golden Naiwong Custard, and Black Sesame mooncake, which give a modern twist to traditional recipes.

“This year, we proudly present our Mid-Autumn Festival 2025 mooncake collection with playful colors while maintaining elegance. The stylish geometric handbag is not just packaging, but a versatile accessory for any occasion,” said Faisol Amin, Assistant Director of Food & Beverage at The Westin Surabaya .

Mooncake Festival 2025 collection by The Westin Surabaya is priced from IDR 728,000++, containing four premium baked mooncakes, the limited edition handbag box, and an exclusive greeting card. Perfect as a Mid-Autumn Festival gift for family, friends, or business partners in Surabaya and beyond.

To reserve your mooncake set, contact us at +62 (031) 2971 0000, or via WhatsApp at +62 812 3351 8156 or +62 812 3454 6298. Orders can also be placed through our website at www.westinsurabaya.com .

