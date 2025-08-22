Cohesity Catalyst 1 to Bring Together Cyber Resilience Experts, Celebrity Guest Appearance by Andre Agassi

Cohesity Catalyst 1, September 17-18, 2025: Global Virtual Event to Unlock Actionable Strategies and Battle-Tested Best Practices to Fight Modern Cyber Attacks

SINGAPORE, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cohesity, the leader in AI-powered data security, will host its Catalyst 1 virtual event on September 17-18, 2025. Attendees will hear from data security leaders, including Capstone Research Corp., US Foods, The Weather Channel, Schwarz IT KG, Bethany Children’s Health Center, Blaine County School District, NVIDIA, Google Cloud’s Mandiant, Palo Alto Networks Unit 42, and others, as they demonstrate proven strategies to protect organizations’ data. The event also features multiple new cyber resilience innovations and shows organizations how one modern platform can provide cyber resilience and unlock AI innovation from the same data – turning your data from a liability to your greatest asset.

Event At-a-Glance

Worldwide Virtual Event Schedule

North America

Wednesday, September 17th

9:00 am PT – 12:00 pm PT

EMEA

Thursday, September 18th

9:00 am BST – 12:00 PM BST (10:00 am CEST – 1:00 pm CEST)

APJ

Thursday, September 17th

9:00 am SGT – 12:00 pm SGT (11:00 am AEST – 2:00 pm AEST)

Agenda At-a-Glance

Opening Keynote Sessions

Cohesity CEO and president Sanjay Poonen will take the stage to underscore the essential capabilities, patterns, and practices of the most resilient global organizations—and how Cohesity helps them operate confidently in today’s challenging threat environment. Poonen will share what sets the truly cyber resilient apart in the face of adversity, so they don’t just survive, but thrive.

Following this session, Chief Product Officer Vasu Murthy will explore how organizations recovered from cyberattacks in hours (not days or longer) without paying a ransom. He will share new Cohesity innovations aligned with the core five steps to cyber resilience every IT team needs to take to repel attacks and recover quickly and confidently.

Additional Presentations and Sessions

Cohesity and industry experts as well as Cohesity customers including US Foods, The Weather Channel, Schwarz IT KG, Bethany Children’s Health Center, Blaine County School District, and others, will dive into all things cybersecurity—from cyber resilience to the future of data. Additional sessions will explore topics like:

Protection and Prevention | Establishing foundations of resilience for all workloads everywhere

| Establishing foundations of resilience for all workloads everywhere Advanced Response and Recovery | Practicing world-class cyber resilience

| Practicing world-class cyber resilience From Chaos to Control | Orchestrating recovery from scale

| Orchestrating recovery from scale Tales From the CERT | How the Cohesity Cyber Event Response Team (CERT) helps ensure organizations are prepared for a fast and secure recovery from any type of incident

| How the Cohesity Cyber Event Response Team (CERT) helps ensure organizations are prepared for a fast and secure recovery from any type of incident Unlocking Strategic Intelligence | How AI can turn secondary data into business value

Closing Keynote

Tennis legend Andre Agassi, an 8-time Grand Slam champion and Olympic gold medalist, will close the event, sharing lessons in resilience and leadership.

Find the full agenda here. To register for the free, virtual event in your region, please visit https://catalyst1.cohesity.com/register/begin. More information can be found here.

If you are a member of the media, please contact media-relations@cohesity.com to schedule an interview with a company executive.

About Cohesity

Cohesity is the leader in AI-powered data security. Over 13,600 enterprise customers, including nearly 70% of the Global 500, rely on Cohesity to strengthen their resilience while providing Gen AI insights into their vast amounts of data. Formed from the combination of Cohesity with Veritas’ enterprise data protection business, the company’s solutions secure and protect data on-premises, in the cloud, and at the edge. Backed by NVIDIA, IBM, HPE, Cisco, AWS, Google Cloud, and others, Cohesity is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, with offices around the globe. To learn more, follow Cohesity on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.