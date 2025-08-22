Homary Opens First Commercial Flagship Store in Los Angeles County, Duarte

DUARTE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Homary, the award-winning global home lifestyle brand known for blending stunning design with accessible luxury, is proud to announce the opening of its first-ever commercial flagship store in Duarte, California, as a key achievement within the brand’s assertive global growth plan. The store, located at 1032 E Huntington Dr, Duarte, CA 91010, will officially open its doors to the public on September 5, 2025, beginning a month-long celebration involving design, community, and exclusive in-store experiences.



The Duarte flagship store presents Homary’s signature styles in immersive, real-home displays.

To commemorate the grand opening, Homary is offering a curated selection of in-store-only promotions and member-exclusive perks, available from September 5 to October 5:

Opening Promotions Include:

Free Welcome Gifts for all guests who complete an online reservation and visit in person—choose from a Moon Lamp or Magnetic Phone Holder .

for all guests who complete an online reservation and visit in person—choose from a or . In-Store Discounts Up to 20% OFF , based on total spending tiers.

, based on total spending tiers. Guaranteed Lucky Draws —spend $3,000+ and win up to $300 in store credit.

—spend $3,000+ and win up to in store credit. Tiered Gift Rewards for purchases starting from $3,000 .

for purchases starting from . Homary Membership Perks, including point accumulation and greater discounts.

“This flagship store is not just a showroom—it’s a space to bring our design philosophy to life. We want our customers to touch, feel, and imagine how Homary can transform their everyday spaces,” said Susi Wang, the CEO at Homary. “Opening our first flagship store in California is a natural step forward in our commitment to blending global aesthetics with local connection.”

Located in the heart of Southern California, the Duarte store offers a thoughtfully designed retail experience, showcasing Homary’s signature styles—from modern minimalist to mid-century—through immersive, visually engaging displays. The space also allows customers to receive personalized design guidance and preview Homary’s latest collections in person.

Now serving over 15 global markets and millions of customers, Homary remains committed to one simple promise: delivering dream homes—without compromising on style, quality, or affordability.

For more details, please visit Homary.

About Homary

Renowned for its exquisite, multifunctional, and affordable home solutions, Homary is changing the way people transform their living spaces. Named the No. 1 home living brand in the U.S. by Newsweek, Homary has become the destination for those seeking a magazine-worthy home at a reasonable price. The brand is also expanding its physical footprint with showrooms in the United States and the United Kingdom.