Imani Unveils World’s First Two-Part Hands-Free Breast Pump in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Imani, South Korea’s leading breast pump manufacturer, proudly announces the official Singapore launch of the Imani i2plus Pro Series, the next evolution in breastfeeding innovation with the world’s first hands-free cup with just two parts. Known for setting the gold standard in wearable breast pump technology, Imani continues to redefine what modern moms can expect from their breastfeeding journey.

This groundbreaking launch is brought to Singapore exclusively through Mama Warehouse, the official distributor of Imani Singapore, ensuring moms here have trusted access to this latest breast pump innovation.

Korean Innovation, Trusted by Moms Worldwide

Designed and manufactured in South Korea under strict safety standards, Imani has earned the trust of mothers worldwide for its discreet design, powerful suction, and ease of use. The brand gained recognition with its breakthrough wearable pumps, the i2 and i2plus, and further solidified its place as an industry leader with the i2plus with iBox, the world’s first 2-in-1 wearable and hospital-grade pump. When used on its own, the i2plus offers moms the freedom of a hands-free, compact wearable pump. When connected to the iBox unit, it transforms into an efficient hospital-grade system that’s ideal for boosting milk supply or supporting more intensive pumping needs. This unique versatility gives moms the flexibility to switch between lightweight convenience and full-powered performance in a single product.

Now, Imani introduces the next evolution in breastfeeding technology: the i2plus Pro Series — built to make motherhood simpler, smarter, and more efficient.

i2plus Pro Series: Simpler. Smarter. Stronger.

At the heart of the i2plus Pro Series is the world’s first hands-free collection cup with only two parts, a dramatic improvement from the typical four to five-part designs that dominate the market. This innovation is more than just convenience, it is a lifestyle upgrade for busy parents.

Why Moms Are Loving It:

Only Two Parts to Clean

Say goodbye to time-consuming washing and confusing assembly. With only two parts per cup, moms spend less time maintaining their pump and more time doing what matters most.

Say goodbye to time-consuming washing and confusing assembly. With only two parts per cup, moms spend less time maintaining their pump and more time doing what matters most. Stronger, Longer Performance

The new i2plus Pro motors offer up to 3.5 hours of battery life, equivalent to approximately 8-10 pumping sessions, and a powerful 300mmHg suction strength, making it ideal for moms seeking both freedom and performance.

The new i2plus Pro motors offer up to 3.5 hours of battery life, equivalent to approximately 8-10 pumping sessions, and a powerful 300mmHg suction strength, making it ideal for moms seeking both freedom and performance. 2-in-1 Flexibility Lives On

Available in two configurations: the i2plus Pro wearable pump, and the i2plus Pro with iBox, which gives moms both a hospital-grade pump and a wearable pump in one system. The upgraded Pro cups work with both models for total convenience.

Available in two configurations: the i2plus Pro wearable pump, and the i2plus Pro with iBox, which gives moms both a hospital-grade pump and a wearable pump in one system. The upgraded Pro cups work with both models for total convenience. Cross-Compatible Pro Cups

The new Pro cups aren’t just for Imani. They also work with traditional tubing/air hose-based breast pumps, adding unmatched versatility for multi-pump users.

Singapore Launch Sees Strong Demand

Since launching in Singapore in June 2025, the i2plus Pro Series has seen overwhelming demand. Moms across the country have eagerly upgraded from previous Imani models, while many have switched from other brands to enjoy the efficiency and simplicity of the new two-part Pro cups. Due to the strong response, the series was briefly out of stock shortly after launch, but it is now fully restocked and available online and in major baby product retail stores.

While the trade-in promotion has officially ended, moms can still look forward to exclusive deals at major baby fairs and online sale events.

For more information, promotions, or product availability in Singapore, please contact:

Mama Warehouse – Official Distributor of Imani in Singapore

Instagram: @imani.sg / @mama_warehouse

Website: www.mamawarehouse.com