Lisk and Creo Engine Launch PowerPals, The First Web3 Game Deployed on the Lisk Network

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lisk , a leading Layer 2 Ethereum blockchain empowering builders in high-growth markets, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of Power Pals, the first-ever Web3 game deployed on the Lisk network developed in partnership with Nomina Games , an Indonesia-based gaming studio owned by CREO Engine , one of the biggest blockchain gaming platforms in Indonesia.

Power Pals is an interactive pet management and breeding game that combines nostalgic gameplay with cutting-edge blockchain mechanics. Players will raise unique virtual creatures, each with its own abilities, and engage in strategic breeding to enhance their pet’s power and unlock new traits. Integrated with Lisk’s Layer 2 blockchain, Power Pals provides a fast, scalable, and cost-effective experience for both players and developers.

“This launch is more than just a game, it’s the beginning of a new chapter for Lisk in the Web3 gaming space,” said Dominic Schwenter, COO of Lisk. “Power Pals demonstrates the power and potential of our Layer 2 technology while offering players a fun, approachable introduction to blockchain gaming.”

Lisk + Creo Engine: A Strategic Alliance for APAC Expansion

The launch follows Lisk’s recent partnership with Creo Engine, a leading game development company based in Indonesia. With a portfolio of over 150 live games and more than 20,000 registered wallets in the Asia-Pacific region, Creo Engine brings proven expertise and a robust community to the collaboration.

Together, Lisk and Creo Engine are targeting the booming APAC blockchain gaming market, offering a localized and culturally resonant gaming experience. The goal is to onboard millions of new users into Web3 through engaging, accessible gameplay.

Powering Adoption Through the Lisk Token

Power Pals will feature native integration of the LSK token, allowing players to use the cryptocurrency for trading pets, unlocking features, and enhancing gameplay. This integration not only supports in-game utility but also drives broader adoption of the Lisk token within the expanding Web3 gaming ecosystem.

“By bringing together a user-friendly game and the Lisk token, we’re making blockchain more accessible than ever,” said Darrel Wijaya, Co-Founder of Creo Engine. “This is the kind of real-world use case that can drive the next wave of crypto adoption.”

About Lisk

Lisk is a Layer 2 Ethereum blockchain dedicated to empowering web3 builders in high-growth markets. By leveraging cost-efficient, scalable, and innovative Layer 2 technology, Lisk enables real-world applications in high-growth markets to operate efficiently on Ethereum for the first time. Lisk’s founder-focused approach provides a comprehensive ecosystem of startup programs, tooling, seed liquidity, and knowledge bases to support local founders from inception to success.

As a long-standing Web3 infrastructure project, Lisk has been contributing toward democratizing blockchain accessibility for developers globally since 2016. As an original member of the Optimism Superchain, Lisk also plays a pivotal role in building the industry’s first truly interoperable supernetwork alongside Optimism, Base, Mode, and Worldchain.

About Creo Engine

Creo Engine is a leading web3 gaming ecosystem dedicated to making blockchain gaming accessible, rewarding, and enjoyable. With a focus on simplicity and inclusivity, Creo Engine bridges the gap between gamers and blockchain technology, empowering players and developers to seamlessly explore the world of web3.

Our platform gamifies the gaming experience while offering a range of tools to enhance community engagement and drive innovation. From intuitive, easy to use login systems to efficient web3 permissionless game mechanics, Creo Engine aims to create a vibrant ecosystem where users can effortlessly participate in and benefit from blockchain-based gaming.

With a mission to simplify web3 gaming for Indonesia and beyond, Creo Engine continues to drive adoption and innovation in the game-fi industry.