MALAYSIA SHOWCASES HEALTHCARE EXCELLENCE IN CAMBODIA, DRIVING MOMENTUM TOWARDS MYMT 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) proudly presents Malaysia Healthcare Week 2025 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, an initiative designed to strengthening healthcare ties between the two nations and position Malaysia as the medical tourism destination in the world.

Taking place from 19 to 22 August 2025, the event features a series of engagements including medical sharing sessions, business-to-business (B2B) meetings, public outreach programmes, and networking events with Cambodian stakeholders, healthcare facilitators, and the expatriate community. The programme brings together top Malaysian healthcare providers, including National Heart Institute (IJN), KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Sunway Healthcare Group, and OPTIMAX Eye Specialist Centre.

This initiative responds to the growing demand for quality healthcare among Cambodians, who are increasingly seeking treatment abroad. In 2024, Malaysia recorded a total of 1.6 million healthcare travellers, generating RM2.72 billion in revenue, a 21% increase from the previous year. Cambodia contributed 3,612 travellers, marking a 14.93% growth in comparison to 2023, highlighting its strong potential as an emerging growth market for Malaysia’s healthcare travel industry.

The programme will showcase Malaysia’s expertise in specialised treatments such as cardiology, oncology, orthopaedics, ophthalmology, and women’s health, while highlighting Malaysia’s integrative approach that combines modern medicine, wellness, preventive care, and Traditional & Complementary Medicine (T&CM).

Key highlights of Malaysia Healthcare Week 2025 in Cambodia include:

Women’s Health: Prevention, Treatment & Recovery – An exclusive hi-tea session with the Ladies Community, including spouses of foreign ambassadors in Cambodia , aimed at sharing healthcare insights relevant to women.

, aimed at sharing healthcare insights relevant to women. Experience Malaysia Healthcare Journey – Networking with the Malaysia Business Chamber of Cambodia (MBCC), Cambodian government officials, insurers, and the media to highlight Malaysia’s internationally accredited hospitals and seamless patient journey.

(MBCC), Cambodian government officials, insurers, and the media to highlight internationally accredited hospitals and seamless patient journey. Malaysia Healthcare: Trusted Destination for Quality Care – A dedicated B2B session with medical facilitators, travel agencies, and referral partners to foster long-term collaboration.

“Malaysia Healthcare Week in Cambodia is an important platform for us to bring Malaysia’s world-class healthcare services closer to Cambodian patients,” said Mr Lokman Izam Abd Aziz, MHTC’s Vice President of Marketing and Communications. “Our proximity, affordability, multilingual expertise, and international standards make Malaysia an ideal healthcare destination for both Cambodians and the country’s large expatriate community.”

As Malaysia moves towards the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism (MYMT) 2026, MHTC continues to enhance its healthcare offerings, ensuring that international patients experience not only exceptional medical care but also Malaysia’s warm hospitality and unique cultural experiences.

MHTC remains committed to advancing Malaysia’s position as a global healthcare hub through strategic collaborations, integrating clinical excellence with tourism offerings, and delivering a seamless healthcare travel journey for patients from around the world.

About Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council

Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), founded in 2009 and operating under the purview of Ministry of Health (MOH) Malaysia, is tasked with developing and nurturing the “Malaysia Healthcare” brand. MHTC enhances, coordinates and promotes Malaysia’s healthcare travel industry by fostering industry collaborations and establishing valuable public-private partnerships both domestically and internationally. Working with 82 MHTC member hospitals across Malaysia, MHTC aims to elevate the healthcare travel industry through an active ecosystem, a robust “Malaysia Healthcare” brand, and strategic market initiatives. The “Malaysia Healthcare” brand aspires to position Malaysia as the premier global healthcare destination. As a significant export service, Malaysia’s healthcare travel industry plays a vital role in the nation’s economy.