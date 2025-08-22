OMTech Unveils Solis Duo: A Breakthrough Dual-Laser Engraver for Creators

ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Precision, power, and flexibility come together in the OMTech Solis Duo —a compact dual-laser engraver that combines fiber and diode laser technologies in a single, streamlined unit. OMTech’s newest machine is built for creators who want efficient, high-quality results without juggling multiple machines or setups. With advanced features, multiple wattage options, and a clean, enclosed design perfect for on-the-go tasks, the Solis Duo delivers a seamless engraving experience for serious hobbyists and small business owners alike.



OMTech Solis Duo

Two Lasers, Endless Possibilities

At the heart of the OMTech Solis Duo is its dual-laser configuration. This hybrid system combines either a 20W, 30W, or 50W fiber laser with a 20W or 40W diode laser, allowing users to engrave on both metals and non-metals with incredible precision.

Fiber lasers handle hard surfaces like stainless steel, titanium, aluminum, and more with fine etching precision. Meanwhile, the diode laser opens the door to engraving and cutting wood, leather, plastics, and other materials. With the Solis Duo, you can mark jewelry, create QR codes on steel tools, engrave wooden phone cases, or cut leather patches—all without switching machines.

Designed for Small Business Users, Hobbyists, and More

Built with growing creators in mind, the OMTech Solis Duo isn’t just powerful—it’s practical. Its 9.8″ x 9.8″ (250 x 250 mm) work area is the largest on the market and is spacious enough to perform multiple jobs at a time, while its 0.002 mm engraving precision ensures even the finest text or design element is rendered with clarity. With a 10,000 mm/s max engraving speed, the Solis Duo delivers lightning-fast processing speeds. All these features, along with the 16 MP HD camera, make the Solis Duo ideal for batch processing. With the camera, you can quickly set up your engravings and finish jobs in less time.

For entrepreneurs who want to offer a wide product range—like metal business cards, acrylic signage, and custom accessories—the Solis Duo means you’ll need only one machine, not two. It’s perfect for small business starters, hobbyists with limited space, and local crafters. It’s a streamlined workflow solution for businesses that want flexibility without sacrificing quality.

Built-In Safety, Smarter Control

The OMTech Solis Duo features a fully enclosed design with a tinted viewing window, keeping laser radiation and fume exposure safely contained during operation. It’s a user-friendly setup with safety top of mind—ideal for indoor workshops, craft studios, and home-based businesses.

Operators can control the machine via touchscreen interface, remote control, or software connectivity (compatible with LightBurn and OMTech Lab software). Whether you prefer designing at your desk or working directly from the touchscreen, the Solis Duo adapts to your workflow.

Configuration Options

To suit different power needs and budgets, the OMTech Solis Duo is available in three configurations:

The 30W and 50W fiber configurations also include autofocus, making engraving jobs easier. In addition, users won’t have to refocus the laser when switching from fiber to diode or vice versa, as both lasers have the same focal length. This will significantly decrease downtime when changing jobs.

Both the 30W and 50W fiber configurations also come with two types of field lenses, 9.8″ x 9.8″ and 5.9″ x 5.9″, to suit all your engraving needs. Each setup delivers outstanding speed, reliability, and engraving accuracy while maintaining an affordable price point for multi-functionality.

The Crafter’s Tool

From an artisan standpoint, the Solis Duo is a dream come true. With just one machine, you can:

Mark stainless steel bracelets, rings, and tags

Personalize wood boxes, leather journals, and acrylic signs

Add logos to tumblers, water bottles, and tools

Cut craft materials for custom decorations or product packaging

Its dual-laser versatility allows small studios and shops to take on various custom orders without expanding their equipment lineup, reducing cost and saving space. The Solis Duo is ideal for:

Etsy Sellers : Personalize wood, metal, and leather in one seamless workflow

: Personalize wood, metal, and leather in one seamless workflow Makerspaces : Offer beginner to expert workshops on dual-material projects

: Offer beginner to expert workshops on dual-material projects Trophy Shops : Handle metal plaques and acrylic awards with a single tool

: Handle metal plaques and acrylic awards with a single tool Small Businesses : Expand product offerings affordably without investing in multiple machines

: Expand product offerings affordably without investing in multiple machines Local Fair or Expo Sellers: Take the Solis Duo with you for real-time customization at expos, shows, fairs, and more.

A Smarter Investment

What truly sets the OMTech Solis Duo apart is how much value it delivers in a single unit. While production may be slower than using two separate machines, the Solis Duo offers a lower upfront cost, smaller footprint, and unmatched flexibility. It’s the ideal starter solution for a new laser business—and a smart addition for seasoned makers expanding their service list.

With the Solis Duo pre-sale, you can get the Solis Duo 20W + 20W for $2,999.99, the 30W + 20W for $3,699.99, and the 50W + 40W for $4,699.99.

Power Meets Possibility with OMTech

At OMTech , we’re committed to helping makers, hobbyists, and small businesses turn ideas into reality. From compact desktop units to industrial machines, our laser engravers are designed for creativity, efficiency, and precision.

The OMTech Solis Duo blends two laser technologies—fiber and diode—into one powerful, portable unit. It’s perfect for engraving metal, wood, acrylic, and more, making it ideal for creators who want to do more with a single machine.

Looking for other options? Check out our Polar Series —user-friendly, compact CO2 machines perfect for crafting, signage, and home studios. Get a power boost with the Pronto Series , which delivers high-speed CO₂ engraving for production-scale work. For metal etching, our Autofocus Fiber Lasers provide deep, detailed engravings with fast performance and professional results.