Seafood Legacy to Host Sustainable Seafood Summit 2025 on Oct. 1-2 in Japan

TOKYO, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Seafood Legacy Co., Ltd. and Nikkei ESG will hold The Sustainable Seafood Summit in Osaka from October 1 to 2, 2025.

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108348/202508143579/_prw_PI1fl_O7tUgqcw.png

Official website: https://sustainableseafoodnow.com/2025/en/

Promotional movie:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9e660vi0Qis

In 2024, Seafood Legacy and Nikkei ESG held the 10th Tokyo Sustainable Seafood Summit (TSSS), reflecting on a decade of progress made together with seafood industry leaders from Japan and around the world. Building on this momentum, they set a new goal: Make sustainable seafood the mainstream, together by 2030.

In 2025, the “Tokyo Sustainable Seafood Summit” will be renamed “The Sustainable Seafood Summit” (abbreviated to TSSS nevertheless) as part of efforts to expand the sustainable seafood movement globally.

Throughout this event, participants will discuss regional challenges such as building a sustainable growth model and making sustainable seafood the mainstream. They will also work on eliminating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, addressing human rights issues and climate change, and domestically revitalizing rural areas.

The rebranded TSSS encourages all those interested to join experts and changemakers from around the world who gather to share cutting-edge insights and shape the future of the seafood industry.

Introduction Movie: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fzgbmE_HtO8

Guest speakers

– Hitoshi Fujita, Fisheries Agency of Japan, Director-General

– Barbara Janker, Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC), Market Development, Commercial Director Europe & Asia-Pacific

– Kotaro Sueyoshi, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. and Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Sustainable Business Promotion Department, Advisor to Group Chief Sustainability Officer (Sustainability & Impact)

– Francisco Aldon, MarinTrust, CEO

– Wakao Hanaoka, Seafood Legacy Co., Ltd., Founder/CEO

and more.

Event overview

The Sustainable Seafood Summit 2025

– Navigating the Future of a Sustainable Seafood Industry Through Global Collaboration

Date: October 1 (Wed.) – 2 (Thu.), 2025

*There will be a reception on the second day.

Venue: Grand Cube Osaka (Osaka International Convention Center) 12F Conference Hall

Address: 5-3-51 Nakanoshima, Kita-ku, Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture, 530-0005

Access: Right next to Nakanoshima Station (Osaka International Convention Center) on the Keihan Electric Railway Nakanoshima Line

How to join: In-person only

Entrance Fee: Free (Pre-registration required)

Language: Simultaneous Japanese-English interpretation for all sessions

Hosts: Seafood Legacy Co., Ltd. and Nikkei Business Publications, Inc.

Co-hosts: The David and Lucile Packard Foundation and the Walton Family Foundation

For more information and to register, please visit the official website: https://sustainableseafoodnow.com/2025/en/

About Seafood Legacy Co., Ltd.: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202508143579-O1-2I41dst0.pdf

About Nikkei ESG: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202508143579-O2-j0bjL2Yz.pdf