Trip.com Group Connects Asia’s Travel Leaders with China’s Expanding Regional Tourism, Boosting Cross-Border Cooperation

SHENYANG, China, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The NIHAO! CHINA 2025 Asian Tour Operators’ concluded successfully, bringing together more than 100 leading tour operators from across Asia. Travel trade representatives from more than 10 countries participated in the programme. Participants experienced one of four curated tour routes across China, each highlighting the country’s diverse regional tourism strengths.

Route 1: Scenic Landscapes Tour – Suzhou → Huangshan → Ningbo

Route 2: Ancient Capitals & Culture Tour – Jinan → Anyang → Handan

Route 3: Mountains & Rivers Discovery Tour – Zhangjiajie → Guilin → Changchun Route 4: Colourful Silk Road Tour – Quanzhou → Dunhuang → Zhangye

These immersive itineraries enabled international operators to engage directly with local tourism stakeholders, deepen their understanding of China’s rich product offerings, and gain a first-hand understanding of the opportunities within the country’s inbound travel market.



Over 100 leading tour operators from various Asian countries participate in a specialised itinerary across China

Organised by the Bureau of International Exchange and Cooperation of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and co-hosted by Trip.com Group alongside 13 cities, the initiative created opportunities for attendees to discover new travel routes and strengthen regional collaboration in inbound tourism including cities in Shenyang, Changchun, Ningbo, Jinan, Handan, Suzhou, Huangshan, Quanzhou, Anyang, Zhangjiajie, Guilin, Zhangye, and Dunhuang.

The event highlighted the importance of regional collaboration as Asian inter-regional tourism grows. Trip.com Group’s data shows that inbound travel bookings to the Chinese mainland have surged by approximately 100% year-over-year, with top source markets including South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia.



Benny Wang, Senior Vice President of Trip.com Group, provides insights on China’s inbound tourism at the Shenyang Inbound Tourism Conference

Serving as the culmination of Hearts Toward China, Together for a New Journey – NIHAO! CHINA 2025 Asian Tour Operators’ China Trip, the Inbound Tourism Conference was held on 21st August 2025, in Shenyang. Senior officials from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism opened the forum, setting the tone for a day focused on actionable partnerships and destination development.

Trip.com Group supported the programme with global marketing reach, multilingual operational services, and data-driven insights to transform opportunities into actionable tourism offerings. By amplifying destinations’ visibility and providing industry expertise, the Group helped ensure that the multi-day event delivered lasting outcomes for inbound tourism development.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission “to pursue the perfect trip for a better world”. Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

Follow us on: X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.