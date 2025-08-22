XUZHOU, China, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — XCMG Machinery (“XCMG”, SHE:000425) has hosted the XCMG Global Mining Summit on Zero Carbon Smart Solutions (the “Summit”) from August 20 to 22 in Xuzhou and Hulunbuir, convening industry leaders and experts to explore sustainable mining innovations, showcase cutting-edge technologies, and strengthen global partnerships.



XCMG Hosts Global Mining Summit on Zero Carbon Smart Solutions, Highlights Zero-Carbon Intelligent Mining Innovations

Themed Solid Innovation for Green Mining, the Summit centers on green and intelligent mining development, aligning with industry trends to address the pain points. XCMG has highlighted its complete, mature and practical solutions that integrate equipment sets, real-world application cases, and one-stop services, strengthening its position as a full industry intelligent partner that’s beyond an equipment supplier.

On August 20, more than 200 global customers gathered in Xuzhou to explore XCMG’s source-grid-load energy storage solutions, along with its new energy technologies, the complete mining equipment solutions for open-pit and underground mines, as well as its smart construction ecosystem.

The guests explored 80 units or sets of new energy mining equipment, displayed in operational scenarios for the first time. The exhibition also featured battery-swapping vehicles, remanufactured core components, maintenance tools, and full-lifecycle cost-effective solutions for open-pit mining, delivering a comprehensive one-stop procurement plan for the customers.

On August 22, the Summit brought together mining titans, technology pioneers and academic leaders from more than 30 countries in Hulunbuir to explore solutions for zero-carbon, enhanced safety and cost-efficiency optimizations.

With Yimin Open-pit Mine as the case study, XCMG demonstrated the full-chain, zero-carbon smart mining solutions:

The ZNK95 pure-electric unmanned mining truck, self-developed by XCMG, achieved the world’s first commercialization of driverless, pure-electric mining equipment.

The world’s first multi-equipment collaborative operation system coordinates sprinklers, loaders, graders, and pickup trucks at mining sites, significantly boosting operational efficiency.

XCMG’s comprehensive new energy mining equipment product portfolio and core components cover the entire workflow of drilling, excavation, transportation, crushing and auxiliary, with one-stop solutions ranging from core battery, motor and control components to wind-solar-storage-charging green energy infrastructure.

On the Summit, XCMG released the industry’s first “Joint Declaration on Global Zero-Carbon Smart Mining” in collaboration with 107 companies from 26 countries around the world, aiming at collectively contributing to low-carbon and sustainable development globally. The declaration covers 12 areas such as electrification, automation, unmanned operations, net-zero emissions, circular economy, technology sharing and international cooperation, smart operation and maintenance and more.

During the panel discussion at the Summit, Shan Zenghai, Vice President and Chief Engineer of XCMG, also shared his insightful notes on new energy supply, new energy equipment and unmanned operation solutions to explore the best practices for zero-carbon intelligent mining.

“As a global leader in zero-carbon smart mining solutions, XCMG is committed to addressing industry bottlenecks through integrating new energy equipment, intelligent control systems and full-lifecycle services, we have resolved the four core challenges of energy infrastructure, new energy equipment portfolios, smart mining management systems and financial support, aiming to help our customers achieving both business growth and environmental wins,” said Yang Dongsheng, chairman and CEO of XCMG.