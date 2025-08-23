Remembering the Life and Legacy of Lord Swraj Paul

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Aug. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of The Rt. Hon. Lord Swraj Paul, a distinguished industrialist, philanthropist, and parliamentary statesman whose remarkable life touched countless individuals across the globe. Lord Paul died peacefully in London, surrounded by family, the evening of August 21, 2025.

Born in Punjab, India, Lord Swraj Paul rose from humble beginnings, later pursuing his education at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. Guided by enduring values of hard work, integrity, and perseverance, he became Chairman of Caparo, the London-based family association of businesses, with Bull Moose Tube as one of its major pillars. Under his visionary leadership, Caparo evolved into one of Britain’s largest family-owned enterprises, renowned for its innovation and global expansion. This growth included transforming the U.S. based Bull Moose Tube from a small mechanical tubing business into one of the largest steel pipe and tubing producers in North America, with production capacity exceeding 1 million tons.

Lord Paul served as a member and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Lords in Great Britain, advocating for industry, education, and philanthropy. Renowned for his indefatigable spirit and unwavering commitment, Lord Paul donated millions of dollars and pounds to organizations worldwide — most notably his alma mater, MIT, and for the preservation of London Zoo.

His devotion to philanthropy was established through the Aruna and Ambika Paul Foundation, originally founded in memory of his beloved daughter Ambika, whose tragic passing from leukemia in 1968 moved Lord Paul to England and inspired his life’s work. The Foundation, created in 1978 and later renamed to honor his wife Lady Aruna Paul after her death in 2022, has grown under the Paul family’s stewardship to make a profound impact on children and young people through education, culture, and health initiatives around the world.

John Krupinski, CEO of Bull Moose Tube, remarked “I can speak for all of the employees at Bull Moose Tube, that we all feel blessed, honored and proud to have known and worked for Lord Paul. It was amazing that such an accomplished and distinguished man cared most about the well-being of his employees and their families. On each and every visit to our locations in North America, he expressed his gratitude towards all who worked for him by personally greeting and thanking them. He often referenced the “dignity of labor” and had the utmost respect and compassion for those who worked in his plants. His influence and inspiration will guide us to do what he wanted most, to continue to grow his company for the benefit of all employees and his family for many years to come. We will all truly miss his presence, his smile, and unwavering motivating spirit. We will continue Lord Paul’s vision through the continued leadership of Lord Paul’s eldest son, The Hon. Ambar Paul, our Caparo Bull Moose and Bull Moose Tube Chairman.“

The passing of Lord Swraj Paul leaves an indelible legacy — a tribute to visionary leadership, entrepreneurial excellence, and philanthropic passion. His life will continue to inspire the generations who follow.

About Bull Moose Tube

Bull Moose Tube is a part of the Caparo Bull Moose Group of Companies. The company operates from seven manufacturing plants in the US, including Chicago Heights, IL; Elkhart, IN; Gerald, MO; Masury, OH; Trenton, GA; Casa Grande, AZ and Sinton, TX. Today the company offers one of the largest ranges of sustainable welded steel tubing in North America. Typical applications of Bull Moose Tube’s material include commercial construction, heavy equipment, transportation, infrastructure, fire protection, heavy civil and marine deep foundations, automotive equipment, and many other engineered products. For more information visit: www.bullmoosetube.com.

About Caparo

Caparo is a diversified international association of businesses, with interests predominantly in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of value-added steel and niche engineering products, including its heavy haul trailer manufacturing subsidiary, XL Specialized Trailers, headquartered in Manchester, Iowa, USA. Caparo’s wider activities encompass hotels, property, power generation, logistics, financial services and investment.

Owned by the Paul family, Caparo was founded in 1968 by Indian born British Industrialist, Rt. Hon. The Lord Paul of Marylebone, PC. Today, Caparo operates internationally from over forty sites, serving customers globally, primarily from operations based in the UK, North America, India, and the Middle East. For more information visit: www.caparo.com

