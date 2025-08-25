PANAMA CITY, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, announced it is among the first exchanges to support pre-market futures trading for World Liberty Financial (WLFI), establishing itself at the forefront of this emerging DeFi token launch. This early-access support follows BingX’s pre-market spot trading of the token earlier this year on July 2—allowing BingX users to be among the first to trade WLFI via both leveraged and direct market instruments.



BingX Stands Out as One of the First Exchanges to Offer Trump’s WLFI Pre-Market Trading

To commemorate this listing, BingX has rolled out an exclusive trading campaign. Users completing their first WLFI futures trade valued at 200 USDT or more will receive a 50 USDT bonus, while all participants are eligible to take part in a 200,000 WLFI spin-to-win draw.

WLFI is the governance token of World Liberty Financial, a decentralized finance platform inspired by efforts to pioneer USD-backed stablecoins and DeFi applications. The project is designed to enable community-led governance through WLFI token voting rights, support U.S. dollar alignment in digital finance, and operate under a token release plan where only 20% of tokens are unlocked initially—with future releases governed through community consensus.

“Being among the first exchanges to enable WLFI pre-market futures underscores our dedication to offering market access ahead of the curve,” said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX. “WLFI represents a unique example of token-governed protocol evolution. By pairing advanced market access with compelling user incentives, BingX ensures our community can participate with both clarity and confidence.“

As it continues to diversify its offerings, BingX’s support for WLFI highlights its commitment to enabling early-access to innovative DeFi assets. This update reaffirms BingX’s dedication to offering timely access to the most trending tokens for its users and fostering a smarter, more accessible, and evolving trading ecosystem.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.