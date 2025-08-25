Hong Kong’s Brains, Qianhai’s Muscle: Shenzhen’s Blueprint for Global Innovators

Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Youth Innovation and Entrepreneur Hub

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 August 2025 – August 26 is the 45th anniversary of the establishment of Shenzhen Special Economic Zone. In Qianhai, Shenzhen, a collaboration model dubbed “Hong Kong’s Brains, Qianhai’s Muscle” by numerous entrepreneurs is continuously fueling the innovation wave in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA). Cutting-edge academic ideas and international frontier research are nurtured in Hong Kong’s laboratories, while Qianhai, just across the river, serves as the core engine that ignites, amplifies, and commercializes these intellectual sparks. With its robust industrial transformation capabilities, open policy environment, and mature industrial chain, Qianhai has bridged the gap between research and market application.

In 2024, to mark the 10th anniversary of the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Youth Innovation and Entrepreneur Hub (hereinafter referred to as the “E-hub”), Qianhai introduced the innovative “1510 Development Model”, which includes measures such as “HKD 1 for entry and incubation, a HKD 500 million fund, and 100,000 square meters of industrial space”. As of July 31, 2025, the E-hub has hosted 535 teams, incubated a total of 79 national high-tech enterprises, and held the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition for nine consecutive years. Qianhai has become a magnet for Hong Kong’s young entrepreneurial teams, whose success stories go beyond physical incubation spaces. They embody a cross-border innovation ecosystem where Hong Kong’s cutting-edge intellect merges with Qianhai’s dynamic execution power. This is underpinned by a series of pioneering policies and measures, such as China’s first fast-track grant program for cross-border patents and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao International Technology Transfer Center.

Among these success stories is INSPRO, founded by Hong Kong youth Elvis Yu. His entrepreneurial vision，which began in a Hong Kong laboratory, aims to address global protein shortages and waste disposal challenges through an industrialized insect bioconversion system that transforms organic waste into high-value protein. After establishing its base in the E-hub in 2020, the company fully leveraged Qianhai’s support in talent introduction, startup costs, and tax incentives. Today, it is running a 40,000-square-meter smart factory that processes 30 metric tons of organic waste daily, with its protein feed products exported to North American markets.

Another beneficiary of this innovation hub is i2Cool, which originated from a team at City University of Hong Kong. Amidst deepening Shenzhen-Hong Kong connectivity, the company adopted a distinctive development model of “R&D in Hong Kong and commercialization in Shenzhen” to fully leverage the strengths of both regions. Within three years, the company transformed its technology into multi-dimensional green cooling solutions covering coatings, window films, rolled materials, and textiles, with a cumulative application area exceeding 400,000 square meters.

Prevision, a company specializing in AI-powered visual inspection, was founded by a team from the Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited (ASTRI). This March, attracted by Qianhai’s innovative “1510 Development Model”, the company relocated to the E-hub. By leveraging the office space and customized renovation support under the “HKD 1 for entry and incubation” mechanism, the company has managed to reduce operational costs, intensify R&D efforts, and accelerate technology application. This case vividly demonstrates the positive impact of Qianhai’s policies on sci-tech innovation development in the GBA.

Behind the success of these companies is the robust support of Qianhai’s cross-border innovation ecosystem. Specifically, a full-chain legal service system has been established to assist companies in accessing intellectual property services for rights confirmation, protection, and commercialization. A cross-border data verification platform has been created to ensure compliant data flow between Shenzhen and Hong Kong and serve as a digital bridge connecting domestic and international markets.

Qianhai Avenue

As these ecological advantages continue to deepen, Qianhai is presenting an increasingly clear and compelling blueprint to global innovators. As the “bridgehead” of Shenzhen-Hong Kong cooperation, Qianhai has built a cross-border data verification platform to facilitate data flow in sectors such as healthcare and finance. 26 categories of professionals from Hong Kong and Macao, including registered architects, tax consultants, and tour guides, are allowed to practice in Qianhai upon registration without taking qualification exams in the Chinese mainland. Considerable support has been offered to Hong Kong and Macao universities in establishing incubation institutions and funds to accelerate the commercialization of research results. Supported by equity trading platforms and empowerment centers, a number of professional institutions in accounting, consulting, and other fields have gathered here to help Hong Kong enterprises integrate into the mainland market. The Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong International Legal Services District has been established to ensure alignment with relevant regulations and safeguard cross-border rights and interests. All these measures have perfectly bridged regulatory differences, thereby enabling the seamless integration of “Hong Kong’s Brains” and “Qianhai’s Muscle”.

Qianhai isn’t just a land of opportunity—it’s a stage where global innovators shine. The district is forging its distinct characters of “Hong Kong flair, an international vibe, coastal charm, modernity, and futurism”. The future of cross-border innovation is gradually turning into a tangible reality through every connection, every policy, and every entrepreneurial story in Qianhai.

