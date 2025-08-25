JAPAN FLAVOR QUEST Launches Exclusive Snack & Culture Boxes in the U.S. – Blending Flavor, Fun, and Social Impact

TOKYO, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LADDER Inc., operator of the brand JAPAN FLAVOR QUEST, is excited to announce the official launch of its exclusive lineup of snack and lifestyle boxes for customers in the United States. Featuring everything from nostalgic childhood candies to premium matcha and anime-inspired surprises, each box offers more than just treats—it provides an authentic cultural experience. In addition, a portion of proceeds is donated to support children in need and communities affected by natural disasters, ensuring that every purchase also contributes to a greater cause.

Expanded Product Highlights

Dagashi 100 Snack Box

Dive into Japan’s nostalgic snack culture with over 100 individually wrapped dagashi . These inexpensive yet iconic candies and treats have been beloved by generations of Japanese children. The box features a wide variety—from sweet, sour, and chocolate bites to savory crackers and chewy gummies—making it perfect for family gatherings, parties, or anyone eager to experience the playful side of Japanese snacking.

For green tea lovers, this box showcases Japan’s deep-rooted matcha culture. Inside, you’ll find fan favorites like Matcha KitKat, Pocky Deep Matcha, Sakura Matcha , and more. Each snack highlights the delicate balance of bitterness and sweetness that defines authentic Japanese matcha, offering a sophisticated tasting journey straight from Japan’s tea tradition.

Beyond snacks, this box includes organic Japanese matcha and natural butterfly pea flower powder. Perfect for creating vibrant lattes, smoothies, or desserts, this set allows customers to recreate café-style drinks at home while appreciating the artistry of Japanese tea. Both ingredients are pesticide-free and responsibly sourced, reflecting a commitment to health and sustainability.

A unique “blind box” experience for anime fans and collectors. Each set contains one anime character figure (approx. 6–8 inches) plus a selection of anime-themed Japanese snacks. The surprise element ensures that no two boxes are alike, bringing the thrill of Japanese pop culture directly to your doorstep.

A Mission Beyond Snacks

More than just a product, JAPAN FLAVOR QUEST is built on a mission of giving back. Five percent of all sales are donated to support underprivileged children and local communities impacted by disasters. With every box, customers not only enjoy the flavors of Japan but also help share joy and relief with those who need it most.

“Japanese snacks are small, but they carry big feelings—nostalgia, excitement, and joy,” said a representative of LADDER Inc. “By sharing them abroad and donating part of our sales, we hope to spread both happiness and hope.”

Availability

All JAPAN FLAVOR QUEST boxes are available for U.S. customers through the official online store.

For more details, visit: https://japan-fq.jp/

About LADDER Inc. and JAPAN FLAVOR QUEST

LADDER Inc. is a Tokyo-based company operating the brand JAPAN FLAVOR QUEST, which is dedicated to sharing the unique flavors and cultural experiences of Japan with the world. From childhood dagashi to refined matcha and anime collectibles, each box combines taste, fun, and discovery. A portion of proceeds is dedicated to donations supporting children and disaster-affected communities, making every purchase meaningful.

Media Contact:

Email: okashi@onlife.co.jp