Jiangsu Power Grid Demand Hits 155,000 Megawatts, Setting Four New Records This Summer

Multiple Energy Resources Work in Concert as the New Power System Safeguards Reliable Summer Service for One of China’s Economic Engines

NANJING, China, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At 12:35 p.m. on August 20, customer demand on the Jiangsu power grid reached a record 155,000 megawatts (MW), marking the fourth time this summer that peak load has set a new high and representing a 5.99% increase over last year’s peak. Thanks to ongoing investments that have strengthened the carrying capacity of the new power system, the Jiangsu grid has maintained safe, reliable operations while fully serving the electricity needs of more than 85 million residents. The system has supported dependable summer service while also backing Jiangsu’s economy, which has grown to more than 13 trillion yuan in GDP.

In the face of record-breaking demand, the Jiangsu power grid has continued to perform reliably. The province has continued to build a modernized power system, drawing on a range of energy resources to reinforce the foundation for service reliability. This summer, coal-fired generation in Jiangsu reached a maximum output of 78,710 MW, up 7.14% year-over-year, contributing as much as 45% of peak supply and serving as a stable core resource for the grid. In addition, ultra-high-voltage transmission projects, including the ±800kV Jiansu and Jinsu direct-current (DC) lines and the ±500kV Longzheng DC line, have delivered power generated thousands of kilometers away into Jiangsu.

Renewable energy has also become a major contributor. Installed renewable generation in the province has risen to 110,000 MW, playing a critical role in meeting customer needs this summer. On August 20, wind and solar production in Jiangsu reached a combined peak of 55,470 MW, representing 40% of total output at the time.

To enhance the integration of renewable energy, State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power has focused on building four interconnected networks: a robust transmission backbone, a smart distribution grid, an advanced microgrid, and a province-wide information platform. As part of transmission backbone development, Jiangsu has placed into service China’s first “AC-to-DC conversion” transmission project, which has significantly improved interconnection between power grids on both sides of the Yangtze River and supported the province’s ability to move renewable power from north to south. To date, the project has delivered more than 8 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity.