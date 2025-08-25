LRQA Ignites Cybersecurity Conversations at CISO Singapore 2025

SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LRQA made a powerful impact on August 19 and 20 at CISO Singapore 2025, where over 400 cybersecurity leaders gathered to shape the future of digital defence. Held at the iconic Marina Bay Sands, the two-day event was a melting pot of innovation, strategy, and collaboration — and LRQA was right at the heart of it.



LRQA team at CISO Singapore 2025

LRQA’s booth was a vibrant hub of insight, where the expert team shared practical, cutting-edge strategies on cyber resilience, adaptive security, and breach readiness, drawing strong interest from attendees across the industry.

The event’s key themes aligned perfectly with LRQA’s mission to empower organizations with smarter, stronger security frameworks:

Cyber Resilience: Unmasking threats and aligning security with business goals.

Unmasking threats and aligning security with business goals. Adaptive Security: Staying ahead of emerging risks with agile, tech-forward defense strategies.

Staying ahead of emerging risks with agile, tech-forward defense strategies. Risk Governance: Building robust governance models that empower teams and mitigate threats.

Building robust governance models that empower teams and mitigate threats. Breach Readiness: Equipping businesses to detect, respond, and recover with confidence.

“CISO Singapore was more than just an event, it was a catalyst for meaningful conversations and future-forward thinking,” said Fotis Kampouris, Executive Vice President – Asia Pacific, LRQA. “It’s inspiring to see our team connecting with so many passionate professionals who are driving meaningful change in cybersecurity.”

LRQA’s presence underscored its commitment to helping organizations navigate the complexities of today’s threat landscape with clarity and confidence. As the cybersecurity world continues to evolve, LRQA remains a trusted partner in building resilient, adaptive, and governance-driven security ecosystems.

About LRQA

LRQA, is a leading global assurance provider bringing together expertise in brand assurance, certification, cybersecurity, inspection, and training – to help its customers negotiate a rapidly changing world. Operating in more than 120 countries and recognised by over 30 accreditation bodies worldwide, LRQA covers almost every sector, helping customers around the world to manage risk.

For more information, visit https://www.lrqa.com/

Media Contact:

Hasan Surve Regional Marketing Manager – APAC, LRQA hasan.surve@lrqa.com

Photo: https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/lrqa.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1994890/5391521/LRQA_Logo.jpg