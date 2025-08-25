OneConnect Named to IDC China FinTech Emerging 50 for Sixth Consecutive Year

HONG KONG, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (“OneConnect”) has been named to the IDC China FinTech Emerging 50 for the sixth consecutive year, reflecting its continuous innovation and growth in the financial technology sector.

Delivering End-to-End Digital Solutions

OneConnect provides end-to-end integrated technology solutions for financial institutions, covering digital banking, digital insurance, and digital infrastructure through its Gamma Platform. These solutions help financial institutions accelerate their digital transformation.

The company believes its unique “business + technology” model represents a core competitive advantage—one that drives customer engagement and supports the acquisition of new business.

Global Expansion and Strategic Partnerships

OneConnect has built a strong presence across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. As of June 2025, its international business covered 20 countries and regions, serving 214 financial institution clients.

South Africa : OneConnect is deepening its partnership with Old Mutual, expanding from the Omni channel Agent Solution platform project to other customer service platforms project, driving the digital upgrade of insurance operations.

: OneConnect is deepening its partnership with Old Mutual, expanding from the project to other customer service platforms project, driving the digital upgrade of insurance operations. Southeast Asia : Following a renewed cooperation agreement with CIMB Philippines on its core banking system, both sides will strengthen collaboration over the next four years in key areas including system operations, upgrades, cybersecurity, and data management.

: Following a renewed cooperation agreement with CIMB Philippines on its core banking system, both sides will strengthen collaboration over the next four years in key areas including system operations, upgrades, cybersecurity, and data management. Hong Kong : OneConnect signed agreements with two local banks. A leading Hong Kong bank has adopted OneConnect’s eKYC anti-fraud solution under a SaaS model. Once launched, the solution is expected to support online authentication for more than 70% of Hong Kong’s retail banking users, marking a breakthrough for OneConnect’s SaaS subscription model in the high-end market. Another partnership introduces OneConnect’s eKYC and AIGC deepfake detection technology to support secure remote account opening and identity verification for Hong Kong , Macao , and mainland China residents—representing the first overseas deployment of the company’s anti-deepfake solution.

Auto Ecosystem Development in Southeast Asia

A highlight of OneConnect’s international expansion is its partnership with a leading Vietnamese transportation group to co-develop a digital auto ecosystem platform. Covering key scenarios such as new and used car transactions, auto financing, insurance, maintenance, car wash, and lifestyle services, the platform aims to become a benchmark project for Southeast Asia’s auto sector.

This initiative demonstrates the replicability and sustainability of OneConnect’s technology while advancing the integration of finance and the real economy in emerging markets.

Looking Ahead

Moving forward, OneConnect will prioritize the financial technology and artificial intelligence industries with a focus on financial institution customers while broadening its ecosystem and international presence. With sustained investments in research and development, coupled with accumulated business know-how and customer insights, the Company aims to expand customer base and boost third-party revenue growth over the long term.