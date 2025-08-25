Slow Travel Takes Hold in Bali with New Movenpick Bali Long-Stay Package

BALI, Indonesia, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — It’s late afternoon in Jimbaran and the pace feels unhurried. The sun drifts lower over the bay, fishermen haul in their nets, and visitors wander between market stalls or settle in for coffee at open-air cafés. This is a quieter side of Bali, one that rewards those who take their time.



A family holiday comes alive at Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali, where comfort, relaxation, and joy meet in perfect harmony.

Travellers are beginning to embrace this slower rhythm, choosing longer stays and gentler itineraries instead of packing their days with back-to-back activities. It’s less about ticking off the big-name sights and more about enjoying simple pleasures – a morning swim, a leisurely lunch, an afternoon nap, or a massage that lingers well into the evening.

Tapping into that shift, Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali has launched its Holiday Saver package, designed to encourage guests to linger longer. The offer is available for stays of five nights or more between 1 August 2025 and 31 March 2026, with bookings open from 1 August to 30 September 2025.

The inclusions are thoughtful, catering to those unhurried days. Guests receive breakfast each morning, one daily meal at the resort’s restaurants, a daily cocktail, the brand’s signature Chocolate Hour in the afternoon, and a 60-minute massage for two once per stay. Rates begin at IDR 2,600,000++ per night, with Accor Plus members enjoying an additional 10% off.

“People aren’t just sightseeing anymore,” says Dedy Sulistiyanto, the resort’s Marketing & Communications Manager. “They want to immerse themselves in the local way of life – whether that means sampling Balinese flavours, strolling through Jimbaran at sunset, or simply pausing by the pool with nothing on the agenda.”

The resort itself lends naturally to this slower style of travel. Nestled within the lively Samasta Lifestyle Village, it offers easy access to shops, cafés, and entertainment, while Jimbaran Beach and cultural landmarks such as Garuda Wisnu Kencana are just a short drive away. Guests can weave between laid-back resort living and authentic Balinese experiences at their own pace.

By blending comfort with a strong sense of place, the Holiday Saver makes it easy for travellers to trade a rushed getaway for something deeper and more restorative. It’s an invitation to slow down, stay a little longer, and discover a Bali that reveals itself only when you take the time.

