The 20th anniversary of the “Two Mountains Concept”: People’s Daily releases a promotional video-Bamboo Sees New Life

BEIJING, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — August 15, 2025, marks the 20th anniversary of the “Two Mountains” concept. People’s Daily released a promotional video, “Bamboo Sees New Life”. The video tells the story of Yucun Village in Zhejiang Province. Twenty years ago, due to mountain quarrying, the mountains in Yucun became bare, and the streams were seriously polluted, whose water color was like soy sauce. However, now, it is like a beautiful traditional Chinese landscape painting. This documentary vividly depicts the practice of China’s rural revitalization, shows a rural sample of Chinese-style modernization, and serves as a vivid interpretation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s famous statement that “lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets”.

