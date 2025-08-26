NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Investors Monitoring Latest Fed, Earnings Developments
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 26th
- Stocks are lower Tuesday morning after the market took a breather to begin the week. Following a rally last Friday, the major averages pulled back on Monday with investors tracking new developments
- The Federal Reserve remains in focus on several fronts as last night, President Trump announced on Truth Social that he has fired Fed Governor Lisa Cook.
- This comes at a time when the President has put pressure on the central bank to lower interest rates. Following Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech, investors anticipate a September rate cut.
