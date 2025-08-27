CRIMSONLOGIC LAUNCHES IMPORT CONTROL SYSTEM 2 ENS FILING SOLUTION, FACILITATING EFFICIENT CUSTOMS SECURITY DECLARATIONS TO THE EU

Empowering businesses with AI-driven automation, EU ICS2 ENS Filing solution streamlines cross-border imports and delivers unmatched supply chain visibility for trade flow in and through the European Union.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global technology company CrimsonLogic, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PSA International specializing in digitalization of trade facilitation, customs clearance and port operations, today announced the launch of the European Union (EU) Import Control System (ICS) 2 Entry Summary Declaration (ENS) Filing solution—an advanced, AI-powered solution designed to facilitate the submission of complete shipment information for businesses importing goods into or transiting through the EU.

Effective 1 September 2025, the current Import Control System will be phased out as ICS2 becomes the mandatory system, implementing an entirely new business process aligned with the EU Customs Code.

CrimsonLogic’s new AI-powered EU ICS2 ENS Filing solution facilitates seamless regulatory compliance and provides status visibility, helping businesses achieve timely shipments and smoother movement of goods. Freight forwarders, logistics service providers, importers/ exporters and e-commerce businesses can now clear thousands of shipments in a single step, thanks to its robust automation and information validation features.

Key Features of ICS2:

Seamless Integration: Direct connectivity with national Customs systems across all EU member states, as well as Northern Ireland , Norway , and Switzerland , for effortless compliance.

Direct connectivity with national Customs systems across all EU member states, as well as , , and , for effortless compliance. Mode-Specific Workflows: Tailored processes for air, sea shipments, optimizing efficiency for every (applicable) transport mode.

Tailored processes for air, sea shipments, optimizing efficiency for every (applicable) transport mode. Multi-Level Filing: Supports filings at the freight forwarder, NVOCC, and consignment levels to streamline operations for all supply chain partners.

Supports filings at the freight forwarder, NVOCC, and consignment levels to streamline operations for all supply chain partners. Advanced Compliance & Risk Management: Validation of EORI number, HS code accuracy and address to prevent entry rejection and ensure shipments meet the latest EU customs regulations.

Validation of EORI number, HS code accuracy and address to prevent entry rejection and ensure shipments meet the latest EU customs regulations. Comprehensive Audit Trails: Automatically generates detailed audit trails for every transaction, supporting transparency and regulatory requirements.

“With our EU ICS2 ENS Filing solution, we are setting a new benchmark for customs compliance and supply chain visibility for trade with the EU,” said Varun Sahai, Head of Trade Business Products at CrimsonLogic. “Our AI-driven solution empowers businesses to seamlessly automate complex customs processes, providing control and confidence when moving goods across borders to the EU. ICS2 is more than a compliance tool—it is a catalyst for operational excellence, further augmenting our suite of digital trade management solutions.”

ABOUT CRIMSONLOGIC

CrimsonLogic, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PSA International, is a global technology company driven by innovation to digitally transform and simplify global trade.

With over 36 years of experience worldwide, CrimsonLogic specializes in technology-enablement in the fields of trade facilitation, customs clearance automation, AI-driven supply chain optimization, port operations and government services. We offer next-generation IID, ACE and ACI eManifest software for U.S. and Canadian customs, along with our advanced port community system, Global PORTNET®.

As a trusted partner to businesses, logistics service providers, governments, port and terminal operators, our tailored solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of every client, enabling seamless and secure optimization of supply chains and operations.

Having pioneered the world’s first single window trade facilitation system for Singapore, CrimsonLogic continues to drive digital transformation in global trade via cutting-edge technology, exemplified by the successful implementation of innovation solutions in over 40 countries worldwide.

www.crimsonlogic.com