Daesang Group Showcases Global Talent at 5th University Student Smartphone Film Festival

– Bali, Indonesia provided the backdrop for a 15-day cultural collaboration, bringing together 48 university students from 17 countries to create food-themed films

– Premiere on the 24th at Asia‘s largest club drew an international crowd

– Daesang K-Food Week provided 7,000 visitors with K-Food platters and premiere invitations

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Daesang Group announced on the 27th that the 5th DAESANG E.T.F.F. (Eat & Travel Film Festival), a global university student smartphone film festival, concluded successfully in Bali, Indonesia with enthusiastic participation from future global talents.



The 5th DAESANG E.T.F.F. awards were held in Bali, Indonesia, on Aug. 24.

Now in its fifth year, DAESANG E.T.F.F. is a global cultural exchange program rooted in Daesang Group’s core value of Respect. It brings together students from diverse national and cultural backgrounds to travel, collaborate, and create short films on the theme of Food. This year, the festival offered an evolved brand experience, allowing global tourists in Bali to enjoy a screening while tasting Daesang Group’s popular K-Food items such as tteokbokki, fried chicken, gimbap, and dumplings.

The festival expanded its scope to a global level, selecting 48 students from 17 countries, including Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, Iran, Cambodia, India, the United States, and Russia, through a highly competitive competition. Working in eight teams of six, the students collaborated on scriptwriting, filming, editing, and promotion of their five-minute films, all created using smartphones, from August 11 to 25.

The completed works, showcasing collaboration and creativity, were unveiled on the 24th at a screening held at Atlas Super Club, Asia’s largest club, before a global audience. Winners were selected by a panel of judges, including Director Lee Do-yoon, known for the Netflix series Trauma Center, and Professor Park Ji-hoon of Seoul Institute of the Arts, with audience members also voting for their favorites.

This year’s festival also introduced Daesang K-Food Week in the week leading up to the awards ceremony, further building excitement. In collaboration with eight popular local restaurants in Bali, Daesang offered visitors a Daesang K-Food Platter featuring dishes such as tteokbokki, gim bugak, kimchi jeon, and kimchi spread, alongside invitations to the film screening. Additional OOH advertisements at Bali’s Kuta Beach and major shopping malls amplified awareness and anticipation.

On the day of the premiere, the venue was packed with global tourists who enjoyed a wide range of K-Food from Daesang’s global brand O’Food, including tteokbokki, japchae, gimbap, and chicken, while watching the films. The first 300 attendees also received special K-Food packages designed for convenient consumption while traveling. One tourist remarked, “It was a unique experience to watch films created by students from around the world. Enjoying movies and food together felt like a true festival, and I was especially impressed by the harmony of flavors in the gimbap.”

Awards were presented in five categories: Grand Prize, Best Film, Best Promotion, Best Actor, and Best Participation. The Grand Prize went to Team Balicious (led by Hyunmin Kim and five others) for their film Coconut Allergy Club, earning a prize of KRW 10 million. Director Lee Do-yoon praised the work, stating, “It was a refreshing attempt that humorously broke down fears and prejudices through the theme of allergies. The sophisticated editing and natural performances resulted in a highly accomplished piece.” Team leader Hyunmin Kim (Chung-Ang University) commented, “We wanted to satirize a world where baseless hatred and prejudice spread like entertainment, using food and allergies as our motif.”

The award-winning films and behind-the-scenes videos are now available on the official DAESANG Eat & Travel Film Festival YouTube channel.

Choi Sung-soo, CEO of Daesang Holdings, stated, “This year’s festival evolved from being a cultural exchange program for students, rooted in the value of Respect, into a true global festival where people of diverse nationalities could enjoy both food and culture together. Through DAESANG E.T.F.F., we aim to provide even more students with the opportunity to travel the world with Daesang and grow into global leaders.”

Since entering the global market in 1973 with Korea’s first overseas plant export to Indonesia, Daesang Group has built a robust network in the food and ingredient industries, spanning Vietnam, Japan, China, the Philippines, Thailand, Myanmar, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and beyond. Today, Daesang continues to solidify its position as a leading global K-Food company.

About Daesang Corporation