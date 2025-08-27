Delta Electronics Philippines & DAC Industrial Electronics, Inc. Signs MOA with Bulacan State University to Establish Lab to Advance Industrial Automation Engineering Education and Training

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Delta Electronics, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Bulacan State University (BulSU) to support the development of practical learning in the Philippines through the establishment of the Electrical, Mechatronics, Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (EMHVAC) Delta Laboratory project. This endeavor aims to equip students with industry-relevant skills by integrating advanced industrial automation technologies into the university’s engineering and technology curriculum.



Alan Chou, Delta’s Regional Director for Industrial Automation, said, “We are proud to collaborate with Bulacan State University and our valued partner DAC Industrial Electronics to establish the EMHVAC Delta Laboratory. This dedicated space for hands-on learning and skill development not only reflects our commitment to education, innovation, and sustainability, but also our joint efforts to advance smart industrial automation in the Philippines.”

The EMHVAC Delta Laboratory is a key component of this initiative. Outfitted with a set of Delta’s Industrial Automation Solutions, the space enables students to engage in hands-on, application-based learning that bridges the gap between academic theory and real-world industry practices. The Multi-Axes Training Kit, which includes the PLC AX Series, AC Servo System ASDA-B3 Series, and HMI DOP-100 Series, allows students to explore motion control concepts commonly used in robotics and precision automation. Meanwhile, the CP2000 Training Kit, featuring the AC Motor Drive CP2000 Series and HMI DOP-100 Series, highlights energy-efficient applications for fans and pumps, often used in industrial and HVAC systems.

This collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), supports the country’s transition toward Industry 4.0 by aligning engineering training with real-world needs. With DAC Industrial Electronics, Delta Electronics’ Philippines distributor, providing technical support and operational guidance, the lab will become a dynamic platform for practical learning and innovation, in which students gain practical exposure to systems widely adopted in industrial automation and smart energy applications, building critical skills for today’s engineering workforce.

This project is made possible through the support of BulSU President Dr. Teody C. San Andres and the College of Industrial Technology, whose leadership and vision continue to strengthen partnerships that advance engineering and technology education.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices) for 14 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for 4 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 8 consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com