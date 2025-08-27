ESR to Unveil Game-Changing Tech Innovations at IFA 2025

Lineup at ShowStoppers and IFA showcases charging, protection, and productivity, redefining Tech Made Easier

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ESR, a global tech brand trusted by over 123 million users, will present its newest innovations at IFA 2025 from September 5–9 at Messe Berlin. Guided by its mission “Tech Made Easier,” ESR is set to unveil industry-first accessories that deliver wired-speed magnetic charging, stronger device protection, and more flexible productivity.



Lineup at ShowStoppers and IFA showcases charging, protection, and productivity, redefining Tech Made Easier

Among the highlights are upgraded CryoBoost®–enabled chargers with Qi2.2 25W wireless charging optimized for the latest iPhones, all-new cases and screen protectors engineered for Apple’s redesigned camera layout, and next-generation detachable iPad keyboards designed for flexible productivity on the go. ESR will also spotlight its growing range of smart accessories, including the snap-to-carry MagMouse and Find My–integrated wallets, underscoring the brand’s expansion into a full ecosystem that powers, protects, and simplifies tech across devices.

“At ESR, we believe technology should simplify life,” said Tim Wu, CEO of ESR. “Each product in our 2025 IFA lineup is built to enhance the way people interact with their devices—more intuitively, more efficiently, and with greater ease. We look forward to sharing these innovations with the world at IFA.”

Wired-Speed in a Snap: Speed Meets Convenience

At IFA 2025, ESR is unveiling its most advanced wireless charging ecosystem yet, built around Qi2.2 25W speed and its exclusive CryoBoost® phone cooling tech—a patented system that tackles wireless charging’s biggest limitation: heat.

First introduced in 2022, CryoBoost® redefined MagSafe charging with active phone cooling. The new CryoBoost® takes it further with an open duct design and a slimmer 4 mm fan that keeps operation 6.5°F cooler than other brands, whisper-quiet at 25 dB, and is seamlessly integrated into the charger’s compact form.

Paired with Qi2.2, ESR’s lineup delivers wired-level speed with magnetic convenience and efficiency, optimized for all compatible iPhones and beyond. With options ranging from home stations to car to travel-ready chargers, all capable of powering multiple devices at once, ESR sets a new standard for cool, clutter-free, and reliable magnetic charging anywhere.

Ultimate Protection All-Around: Strength with Versatility

With Apple’s latest iPhone introducing a redesigned, more prominent camera module, ESR is raising the bar on protection. Its latest cases are engineered for comprehensive impact defense, combining dual-layer camera shields, reinforced Air Guard corners, and a built-in Camera Control cover to safeguard delicate lenses from everyday drops, scratches, and scuffs.

Merging protection with usability, each case features ESR’s patented Stash Stand—a seamlessly integrated kickstand that supports both portrait and landscape viewing while still allowing full use of MagSafe. Whether for Zoom calls, video streaming, or hands-free reading, it offers reliable functionality without added bulk.

Completing the ecosystem is the new UltraFit Armorite® Pro Screen Protector, built with Corning™ Glass for superior scratch resistance and absorbing 10× more impact than generic protectors. Optimized to match the anti-reflective finish of the latest iPhone’s display, it minimizes glare while preserving color accuracy and touch sensitivity. With the included UltraFit Tray, users get a quick, bubble-free installation—no learning curve required.

Detachable iPad Keyboard Cases: Flexibility for Every User

As iPads continue to blur the line between tablet and laptop, ESR’s new Shift and Flex detachable keyboard cases deliver the best of both worlds—mobility and productivity without compromise. With a magnetic, detachable design connected via Bluetooth and multi-angle support, they adapt seamlessly for typing, sketching, viewing, or reading in any setting.

Built for professionals, students, and creators, both models feature full-size keys and edge-to-edge trackpads for laptop-level control, yet remain lightweight and compact, preserving the iPad’s intuitive, touch-first experience. It’s a true fusion of tablet freedom and laptop power—wherever it’s needed.

Smart Accessories: Innovation in Every Detail

The Magnetic Wallet Stand with Find My integration gives users peace of mind by combining everyday carry with seamless tracking, ensuring essentials are always safe and close at hand. The snap-to-carry MagMouse, backed by a successful crowdfunding campaign and honored with a Future Innovation Award, attaches magnetically to laptops for effortless portability, turning mobile work into a smoother, more convenient experience.

Together, these products highlight ESR’s expansion into a broader ecosystem—solutions that power, protect, and simplify how people live and work, all while staying true to the brand’s mission of “Tech Made Easier.”

Visit ESR at IFA 2025:

ShowStoppers Media Event : Sept 4 , 6:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m. CET

: , 6:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m. CET IFA Booth: Sept 5–9, Messe Berlin (Booth H3.2-114)

Discover more about ESR’s latest innovations at Amazon or ESR’s official site. To arrange IFA meet-ups, request review samples,or media inquiries, reach out to media@esrtech.com.

About ESR: Trusted for 16 Years

Founded in 2009, ESR is a global tech brand trusted by over 123 million customers worldwide. We design tech accessories for smart devices to enhance everyday tech experiences. We’re on a mission to make tech easier to use—developing products that seamlessly integrate into daily life, helping people live with greater ease and efficiency. To stay updated on the latest news and product launches from ESR, please visit www.esrtech.com or follow ESR’s social media on X, Instagram, and Facebook.