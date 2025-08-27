Fosun Tourism Group Reported Record-High Revenue and Over 40% Profit Growth in the First Half of 2025

SHANGHAI, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fosun International Limited (00656.HK) today announced the interim results of its subsidiary, Fosun Tourism Group (the “Group”), for the six months ended June 30, 2025. During the reporting period, Fosun Tourism Group delivered steady growth, with revenue reaching a historical high and adjusted net profit increasing by over 40% year-on-year.

In the first half of 2025, tourism operation[1] business volume[2] amounted to RMB10,231.0 million, representing a year-on-year growth of 1.6%[3]. Revenue reached a record-high of RMB9,534.5 million, up 1.3% compared with the same period last year. Operating profit rose by 22.4% to RMB1,268.8 million; adjusted EBITDA[4] increased by 15.8%[5] to RMB2,399.4 million; and adjusted net profit[4] grew by 42.0%[5] to RMB457.0 million.

Xu Xiaoliang, Co-CEO of Fosun International and Chairman of Fosun Tourism Group, said:

“Despite ongoing global uncertainties such as geopolitical tensions and high inflation, Fosun Tourism Group achieved remarkable results in the first half of 2025 through our global operations and efficiency optimization. Looking ahead to the second half, we will further strengthen our global operating capabilities, firmly advance the asset-light strategy and AI applications, accelerate product innovation and business iteration, and continue to improve our products, capabilities, and organization system—bringing better vacation experiences to families around the world.”

Club Med Achieves Another Record Performance

In its 75th anniversary year, Club Med once again delivered record-high performance. Business volume[2] reached RMB9,253.2 million in the first half of 2025, representing a 3.8% year-on-year increase. Capacity increased by 1.2%; global average occupancy rate was 69.8%, remaining stable compared with the same period last year; average daily bed rate[2] rose 5.1% to RMB2,021.2, showcasing brand premium. Operating profit reached RMB1,274.2 million, up 11.0% year-on-year.

In July, Club Med officially appointed Stéphane Maquaire as its new President and CEO. A French executive with extensive experience in premium brand transformation, digitalization, and multinational management, Stéphane will work closely with three Deputy CEOs to further enhance Club Med’s premium positioning and global expansion strategy while staying true to the brand’s French heritage and core values.

With robust summer demand and a strong outlook for the upcoming ski season, bookings continue to show sustainable growth. As of July 5, 2025, the accumulated bookings[6] for the second half of 2025 indicated a 9% increase in business volume compared with that for the second half of 2024 as of the same period last year, while the accumulated bookings for the first half of 2026 showed a 17% increase compared with that for the first half of 2025 as of the same period last year

Domestic Operations Continue to Strengthen

In the first half of 2025, Atlantis Sanya maintained a high level of performance, recording RMB760.0 million in business volume, an average occupancy rate of 88.4%, and approximately 3.1 million visitors. International visitors increased by 71% year-on-year, supported by enhanced overseas marketing efforts.

During the period, Atlantis Sanya continued to upgrade its products and services. In the wedding segment, new seaside venues drove a more than fivefold year-on-year increase in hosted weddings. For families, the launch of themed rooms in collaboration with the Octonauts IP contributed to a 43% year-on-year increase in family-themed room business volume. On July 30, the upgraded “C Show” debuted with an all-new original storyline and stage design, receiving strong acclaim from audiences.

The Taicang Alps Resort reinforced its leadership in the Yangtze River Delta’s ice-and-snow vacation market, recording revenue of RMB100 million and welcoming 400,000 visitors in the first half of 2025. Meanwhile, Lijiang Club Med Resort, following the 2024 upgrade of its AMAZE Snow Mountain Camp brand, maintained strong popularity with revenue of RMB54.6 million and 120,000 visitors during the same period. The resort will continue integrating intangible cultural heritage, family learning, and fitness and wellness to offer differentiated vacation experiences.

Regarding asset-light expansion, The Phase II project of Taicang Alps Resort commenced construction in June. It will include the world’s largest indoor ski facility featuring five “world-first” records, two international theme hotels, and six major entertainment projects, with commence of operation expected in June 2029. The Chongqing tourism mall project has also been launched in partnership with the municipal government platform, integrating global resources with local culture to create a new model of urban cultural tourism.

Accelerating AI Innovation and Application

Fosun Tourism Group continues to advance AI applications across products and operations. In August 2025, the Group entered into a full-stack AI collaboration with Alibaba Cloud, jointly developing the AI tourism agent “AI G.O” based on the Tongyi Qianwen 3 model series. AI G.O aims to optimize the end-to-end vacation experience and enhance operational efficiency, with the pilot program to launch at Atlantis Sanya in late September.

Club Med also deepened its AI-driven digital transformation. On the customer side, the G.M Copilot conversational assistant now provides 24/7 personalized support across 12 countries, handling 12,000 conversations per month with a 30% automation rate. In talent management, the G.O Match system leverages AI to optimize global G.O workforce allocation, processing approximately 25,000 assignments annually, significantly improving efficiency, accuracy, and employee satisfaction.

About Fosun Tourism Group

Fosun Tourism Group is a world-leading family vacation-focused tourism group and a core business segment of Fosun’s “Happiness” ecosystem. With the mission of “Better Holidays, Better Life,” Fosun Tourism Group is dedicated to providing high-quality vacation experiences to families worldwide. As of the end of 2024, the Group operated over 70 resorts and hotels across more than 40 countries and regions, serving over 8.6 million guests annually.