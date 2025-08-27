HooRii HRN71 Module Now Thread 1.4 Certified, Supports Direct iPhone Connectivity

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HooRii Technology is proud to announce that the HRN71 (MTD+WED) module has achieved Thread 1.4 certification. Devices using this module can now add and control Thread accessories directly on your iPhone (15 Pro or later). Enabling native device discovery and control through the system¹ without the requirement of additional hubs.

The HRN71 (MTD+WED) module is an advanced solution based on the Nordic nRF52840 chip. It features powerful concurrent processing capabilities that meet the demands of various devices and complex applications. With its ultra-low power consumption, compact form factor, and reliable performance, the HRN71 (MTD+WED) module delivers outstanding drive capability and intelligent control for smart devices.

With Thread 1.4 support, the HRN71 (MTD+WED) module offers developers enhanced network security, high reliability, and improved interoperability, ensuring stability in complex environments while helping build more scalable, reliable Thread networks.

Manufacturers using the HRN71 (MTD+WED) module can directly inherit Thread 1.4 certification, thereby accelerating their product’s time-to-market.

The HRN71 (MTD+WED) module introduces support for MTD (Minimal Thread Device) and WED (Wake on End-Device). MTD and WED are key features designed for resource-constrained IoT devices. MTD (Minimal Thread Device) is a streamlined device type within the Thread protocol that consumes minimal resources and requires network communication through a parent node (Router or REED). WED (Wake-on-End Device) is a feature that allows low-power child devices—like sensors, smart locks, or blinds—to remain in sleep mode most of the time, while still enabling efficient communication with external controllers (like smartphones or remotes).

Key Highlights

Seamless Integration with Mainstream Mobile Ecosystems

The HRN71 (MTD+WED) module offers advanced interoperability, seamlessly compatible with widely adopted consumer electronics platforms. Devices built with this module can connect directly with mainstream mobile ecosystems, ensuring quick integration into smart home environments without additional TBR.

Extended Battery Life for Smarter Devices

Through MTD functionality, the module provides a low-power mode for resource-constrained devices, reducing memory footprint. Combined with the WED mechanism, parent nodes intelligently cache data and communicate efficiently only when child devices are awake, making it especially suitable for long-life, battery-powered devices.

Extensive Device Compatibility and Scalability

With MTD+WED support, the HRN71 module can flexibly adapt to a wide range of IoT devices—including small endpoints with limited memory and processing power, such as thermostats and door/window sensors. This expands its application scope and enables developers to efficiently implement Thread-based intelligence across both simple devices and complex systems, while streamlining the overall development process.

Looking Ahead: Phones as the Future Control Hub

As Thread technology evolves, HooRii believes smartphones may eventually support simultaneous control of multiple devices—enabling point-to-multi connections. At that stage, smartphones could go beyond simply replacing traditional remotes and serve as lightweight hubs.

[1] Thread-based accessories require a Thread-enabled home hub such as Apple TV 4K, HomePod (2nd generation), HomePod mini, or a compatible third-party Thread border router. Thread-enabled iPhone devices running iOS 18 or later are able to locally pair and manage Thread accessories, which may require an update from the accessory manufacturer.

About HooRii Technology

HooRii Technology is the founder of Thread technology in China and an expert in Near Field Communication. Internationally, HooRii Technology is a key contributor and member of Thread and Matter protocol organizations, providing end-side, edge-side, software, and hardware Thread solutions worldwide. Since 2021, HooRii has been the strategic Thread solution provider for top-end device manufacturers across 30+ countries.

HooRii Technology has developed HooRiiOS, a leading cross-platform IoT system. Backed by tools like the HooRii Console, HooRii Workbench, and HooRii Production Line Services, the company provides full-lifecycle support for device makers to efficiently build competitive Matter products.

For more information, please visit https://hoorii.io/.