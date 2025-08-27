HTX Tops Global Metrics, Marking a Triumphant Return After 12 Years

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HTX, one of the leading global cryptocurrency exchanges, has made a triumphant return. In Q2 2025, fueled by a steady operational strategy and continuous technological innovation, the platform achieved significant growth across multiple key metrics, reclaiming its position among the world’s top exchanges. This achievement coincided with a powerful market rebound, as Bitcoin hit a new all-time high in mid-August, Ethereum returned to its peak, and altcoins surged collectively, ushering in a blazing summer for the industry.

On this special occasion, HTX also celebrates its 12th anniversary. Since its launch in 2013, the platform has remained committed to its core principles of putting users first, ensuring the security of user assets, and driving technological innovation to deliver the best trading experience. Now, as HTX begins its 13th year, it has garnered widespread recognition from industry authorities with a string of remarkable achievements that have exceeded market expectations.

Four Major Rankings Showcase HTX’s Strong Momentum

No. 1 Worldwide in Spot Trading Volume Growth

According to CoinGecko’s 2025 Q2 Crypto Industry Report , HTX ranked first globally in spot trading volume growth, outperforming major exchanges to become the quarter’s most impressive dark horse. This achievement not only reflects the platform’s significant boost in liquidity and user activity but also its early lead in the new round of competition.

No. 2 Worldwide in Market Share Increase

CoinDesk’s July Exchange Review reported that HTX ranked second globally in market share increase, trailing only Binance. This ranking is a testament to HTX’s comprehensive strength, from its growing user base, asset quality, and market depth.

No. 2 Globally in New Crypto Trading Volume

CryptoQuant’s ranking of spot trading volume of new token listings placed HTX second worldwide, with a remarkable $38 billion. In a market brimming with new projects, HTX’s sharp asset screening mechanism and efficient listing process allowed it to rapidly capture first-mover advantages in multiple trending cryptos, making it the go-to platform for users seeking “high-potential assets”.

Named among Bitcoin.com’s Top 10 Global Exchanges

In Bitcoin.com’s Top 10 Global Crypto Exchanges in 2025 ranking, HTX earned a spot and was praised as “one of the fastest-growing and most promising exchanges”. The report credited HTX’s progress in user trust, technical architecture, and product diversity, which are key drivers behind its rise into the industry’s top tier.

A New Beginning at Twelve: Shaping a Promising Future

HTX stood out in this recovery cycle by staying focused on its users, following a long-term vision, and continuously innovating its products and services. The platform has built a reliable trading environment while expanding its brand presence globally. Twelve years of persistent effort have laid a solid foundation for its steady growth.

On its 12th anniversary, HTX is more than an exchange—it has become a pivotal force shaping the development of the industry. The platform has entered a new round of swift development, and these impressive achievements so far are only the beginning. Going forward, HTX will remain user-centric, expand into global markets, diversify its product offerings, and accelerate the development of the Web3 ecosystem, striving to create a more comprehensive financial free port for users worldwide.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of “Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance,” HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square or https://www.htx.com/, and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord.