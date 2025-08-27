Integral Awarded National “Zero Carbon Park” Certification

GUILIN, China, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Integral, Esquel’s Sustainable Development Garden, has been awarded the “Zero Carbon Park” certification by the China Energy Conservation Association (CECA), becoming one of the first industrial parks in China to achieve this national-level certification.

The certification ceremony was held at Integral, with officials from the CECA, industry experts, and Esquel leadership in attendance, including Wang Ting, Executive Deputy Secretary General of the Carbon Neutrality Committee of CECA; Guo Erfu, President of Tianjin Eco-City Green Building Research Institute; Mo Zhenhua, Vice Chairman of the Guilin Municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference and Secretary of the Xiangshan District Party Committee; Liang Haitao, Deputy Secretary-General of the Guilin Municipal Government; Teresa Yang, Vice Chairman of Esquel Group; Calvin Tsang, Chairman of Esquel China Holdings Limited; and Sun Dayong, General Manager of Integral.



Manufacturing remains both a key driver of economic development and a major source of greenhouse gas emissions. As China advances its “dual carbon” goals, industries are under growing pressure to accelerate green transformation, develop low-carbon technologies, and adopt new models for sustainable growth.

“The case of Integral illustrates how industrial parks can balance economic development with environmental responsibility,” said Wang Ting, Executive Deputy Secretary General of the Carbon Neutrality Committee of CECA. “Through its seven net-zero strategies across full life cycle, Integral offers a systematic approach to emissions reduction and sets a practical benchmark for low-carbon transition. This experience can inspire more companies to create ecological value and strengthen the global competitiveness of China’s manufacturing sector.”



The certification was granted under the Technical Specification for Evaluation of Zero-Carbon Parks (T/CECA-G 0344—2025), a newly issued national standard developed by CECA. The framework covers nine key dimensions, including compliance, management systems, industrial planning, circular economy practices, building and equipment operations, emissions monitoring, as well as reduction and offset measures. Following a rigorous review, Integral recorded greenhouse gas emissions of 226.17 tCO₂ between July 2024 and June 2025, achieving a 100% offset rate and balancing between emissions with absorption.

Integral’s achievement builds on Esquel’s Net Zero Roadmap, which sets out seven key action areas: optimizing energy efficiency, driving responsible material use, prioritizing clean energy, growing a green value chain, leveraging purposeful networks, promoting sustainable lifestyles, and implementing credible and lasting offset programs.

This latest recognition adds to Integral’s track record of sustainability achievements, including being named one of the “Top 20 Sustainability Cases in 20 Years” by the UN Global Compact, winning the Gold Key Award for SDG Action in China, and earning LEED O+M Gold Certification for existing buildings.

Sun Dayong, General Manager of Integral, said, “This certification reflects Esquel’s long-term commitment to energy efficiency, clean energy adoption, and process optimization. Looking ahead, we will continue to scale up energy-saving and emission-reduction technologies, contributing to a development model that grows from local practice to global adoption.”



At a time when industries face growing pressure to decarbonize, Integral demonstrates how systematic innovation can help traditional manufacturing transition toward a zero-carbon future.

Esquel is a leading global knowledge-based innovation company, with over 45 years of experience in operating a vertically-integrated supply chain to drive the digital transformation of traditional manufacturing industries. With responsible corporate operations at its core, the Group actively embraces technological innovation. Through innovative R&D and brand management, Esquel is committed to guiding both the company and the industry towards the higher value ends of the “smiling curve”.

Located in Guilin, Esquel’s Sustainable Development Garden, Integral, demonstrates a pioneering development model in the textile and apparel industry that combines cultural heritage, quality employment, innovative thinking, and environmental sustainability, to showcase how manufacturing and nature can coexist in perfect harmony.