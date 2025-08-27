KCM Trade x TRC x Harson Tyres Drift Team Unveils New Line-up Triumphant Debut in Thailand

HONG KONG, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fresh off their impressive run to the Top 16 in the Formula Drift Japan 2 (FDJ2) international drift competition earlier this year, KCM Trade x TRC Team made their Thailand debut with a newly formed line-up — KCM Trade x TRC x Harson Tyres. The team once again demonstrated their prowess on the international stage.

At the DC Drift Competition 2025, held in August at the Pathumthani Speedway in Thailand, the team delivered impressive performances across multiple categories, earning highly encouraging results.



KCM Trade x TRC x Harson Tyres Drift Team

Steady Veterans and Breakthrough Rookies Achieve Outstanding Results

In this competition, the team demonstrated excellent competitive form:

Ken Yeung , a seasoned racer, brought his wealth of experience to the fiercely contested Class B category. Delivering consistently strong performances through multiple knockout rounds, he clinched second place.

Two rookie racers made a strong impression in their drift competition debut:

Edward, competing for the first time in Thailand , showcased remarkable potential in the New Gen Class. Progressing from the solo run stage all the way to the semi-finals, he was sidelined by an unexpected exhaust issue just before the final rounds, ultimately finishing fourth. Jacky, with calmness and steady driving, successfully reached the Class C quarter-finals.



Veteran racer R yan al so advanced smoothly, making it to the Class C Top 16.

Welcoming a New Strategic Partner

KCM Trade x TRC Team is honoured to have the support of Harson Tyres for this Thailand event. Their high-performance tyre products delivered crucial stability for the drivers, ensuring consistent performance on the track.

Looking Ahead to FDJ2 Round 5

Building on their strong performance in Thailand, the team is now preparing for FDJ2 Round 5 – Okuibuki Motorpark, Shiga, Japan, scheduled for late August. Ryan commented: “We are delighted to see the team’s continued progress in both technical skill and teamwork. We look forward to expanding our partnerships across different regions and welcoming new members to our squad.”

