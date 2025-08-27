Launching Ceremony of the 5th Hong Kong Game Enhancement and Promotion Scheme

Revealing 11 Selected Local Game Start-ups

Guest Speakers Share Latest News of Gaming Industry

HONG KONG, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The “Hong Kong Game Enhancement and Promotion Scheme” (GEPS),” organised by the Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), has been widely acclaimed for its role in elevating and promoting original games developed by local start-ups. This year, with continued funding support from the CCIDA, the HKDEA launched the fifth edition of the program, providing assistance to 11 local game start-ups to further strengthen the competitiveness of Hong Kong’s gaming industry.

The GEPS Kick-off Ceremony was held today, officiated by Mrs. Lowell Cho, Acting Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries, as the Guest of Honour. She was joined by Mr. Gabriel Pang, Chairman of the HKDEA; and Mr. William Lau, Founder of the Hong Kong Game Developer Alliance, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion. The event unveiled the 11 selected game start-ups and their dedicated games, while interns assigned to the companies and alumni from previous GEPS editions shared their experiences.

Mrs. Lowell Cho, Acting Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries congratulated the selected start-ups.

Mr. Gabriel PANG, Chairman of the HKDEA, said at the Kick-off Ceremony, “GEPS has now entered its fifth year, benefiting over fifty game start-ups to date—their outstanding achievements speak for themselves. This success reinforces my confidence in the creativity and capabilities of Hong Kong’s game developers. Through this initiative, we aim to help participants explore diversified markets and new collaboration opportunities. I am certain this year’s cohort will exceed expectations.”

The 5th GEPS aims to elevate the quality and profitability of the newly launched dedicated games from the selected local game start-ups. Support measures include expert guidance from industry professionals, training in marketing, fundraising, and game testing, as well as the provision of interns from relevant educational institutions to serve as testing technicians for the designated games (with their salaries covered by the program). Each selected game start-up will receive marketing subsidy of HKD 450,000 to HKD 550,000 to promote their designated game and participate in the Tokyo Game Show 2025 showcasing their work to potential international partners. GEPS will also promote the selected companies through various publicity channels, including newspapers, the Internet, social media platforms, websites, the launch ceremony, and experience-sharing seminars, to increase the exposure of the companies and their designated games to the public.

In addition to the support mentioned above, The HKDEA plans to set up a Hong Kong pavilion at the Tokyo Game Show 2025, from September 25th to 28th. This initiative will help the 11 selected local game start-ups to showcase their designated games in the international market and seek new business opportunities. The start-ups will receive subsidies covering travel expenses to Japan, most of hotel accommodation costs, and the rental and production fee of their booths. Each company can send two representatives to attend the event, with these expenses also covered.

More details of the GEPS are available on the official website at: https://www.geps.hk .

Selected Local Game Start-ups Participating in the 5th GEPS (in alphabetical order of the company names)

Company Name Game Name Type of Game Bright Success Technology Limited Three Kingdoms Asunder Real time strategy Eteam Entertainment Limited BlitzTrike(MR) MR Game Hammerstone Limited Samurai Soul Action Game LIONROCK STUDIO LIMITED SUPER FOCUS Trivia / Casual Game Lokin Studios (Hong Kong) Limited School 666 Multiplayer Cooperative LOST Studio Ltd. LOST Studio UGC PANGU BY KENAL LIMITED MENTAL MONSTERS Roblox Studio19B Limited Fashion Runway Simulation Game Trillion AI Co Ltd Dream Décor Simulation Game Vision Party Limited In Woods Roguelike, Survival Why Not Have Fun Studio Limited Doodle fantasy Roblox Simulator

About Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA)

Established in 1999, The HKDEA is a non-profit organization aiming to promote digital entertainment development in Hong Kong. Its mission points toward the achievement of the following goals – boosting prosperity of the digital entertainment industry by fostering cooperation among local developers; opening up and development of digital market; enhancement of local technology so as to raise the competitiveness of Hong Kong production; promoting communication between digital entertainment industry and related ones such as toys, entertainment and visual games; building a favourable idea for digital entertainment; and protection of intellectual property rights and scrapping counterfeit products.

HKDEA’s website: www.hkdea.org

About The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA)

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) established in June 2024, formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative industries with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries.. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, promoting the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries under the industry-oriented principle, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia’s creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community to implement Hong Kong’s positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange under the National 14th Five-Year Plan.

CCIDA’s website: https://www.ccidahk.gov.hk

Photo download link:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1QIIBl7O63hmDJWS50ilyIPpkNk9kjnGM?usp=drive_link