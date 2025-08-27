NaaS Technology Inc. Releases 2024 ESG Report, Highlighting Strong Green Transition Initiatives

BEIJING, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS) (“NaaS” or the “Company”), the first U.S.-listed EV charging service company in China, today announced the release of its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report (the “Report”). The Report underscores the Company’s commitment to strong governance, technological innovation, green and low-carbon transition, employee empowerment, and ecosystem collaboration. Furthermore, the Company establishes a new long-term target of achieving net-zero emissions across Scopes 1, 2, and 3 by 2050.

Key Highlights from the 2024 ESG Report:

Green Transition: NaaS achieved 3.22 million tons of carbon reduction through EV charging services, while cutting the Company’s total greenhouse gas emissions by more than 47%. Notably, the Company’s Anji Heavy Truck Integrated Energy Station Project became the first facility in China to obtain the FAST-Infra certification.

to obtain the FAST-Infra certification. Innovation Focus: Throughout the year, the Company filed 56 patents applications and secured 38 granted patents. Additionally, NaaS joined the AI Application Alliance alongside leading innovation-driven companies such as Huawei and Alibaba Cloud .

. Ecosystem Collaboration: NaaS jointly released the 2024 White Paper on Carbon Inclusion Development with 14 partner organizations; Meanwhile, the Company facilitated China’s first carbon reduction transaction for EV charging services with carbon account users exceeding 1 million.

In 2024, the Company achieved significant advancements across key international ESG rating frameworks, further solidifying its position as a global leader in the space. In the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), NaaS scored 72 points, ranking top 1 in the China’s retail industry and seventh in the global retail industry, among the Top 1% of global performers. In the CDP Climate Change Questionnaire, the Company received an “A” rating, the highest grade. Meanwhile, its Sustainable Fitch ESG Rating improved to 78 points, the highest score in the Asia-Pacific region as of 2024, making it the first company in China recognized as a “Pure Player”.

Ms. Yang Wang, Chief Executive Officer of NaaS commented, “We will continue to implement a systematic ESG management framework covering governance, innovation, environment, people, and ecosystem, embedding sustainability in our routine operations. Guided by New- Quality Productive Forces, we will further enhance the intelligent upgrade of green energy infrastructure and drive deeper synergy between ESG management and long-term value creation.”

About NaaS Technology Inc.

NaaS Technology Inc. is the first U.S.-listed EV charging service company in China. The Company is a subsidiary of Newlinks Technology Limited, a leading energy digitalization group in China. The Company is one of the leading providers of new energy asset operation services. The Company utilizes advanced technology to intelligently match charging supply with demand, offering electric vehicle users a seamless, efficient, and smart charging experience. Furthermore, NaaS empowers charging stations and charging station operators to optimize their operations, driving greater efficiency and enhancing profitability.

