NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Wall Street braces for Nvidia’s earnings

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 27th

Equities are up this morning as investors wait for chip giant Nvidia’s Q2 earnings report. The company is set to release the earnings after market close this afternoon.

As the most heavily weighted company in the S&P 500 at more than 8%, Nvidia’s results will likely be felt by investors throughout the rest of the week and provide insight into the level of demand for AI.

The major averages are coming off a day of fractional gains with investors shaking off President Trump’s move to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook ahead of the Fed’s next policy meeting in Mid-September.

Opening Bell

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) and the Big Ten Conference are teaming up to address the worst blood shortage in a generation

Closing Bell

Van Eck celebrates the 70th anniversary of Van Eck and its first ETF listing

