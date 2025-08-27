Plug and Play to Host Inaugural Community Series Event in Cambodia to Strengthen Local Startup Ecosystem

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Plug and Play Cambodia, in partnership with the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications (MPTC) and AUPP Technology Center (ATC), will be hosting its inaugural Community Series: Scale and Connect at ATC on 2 September 2025. Open to the public, this inaugural ecosystem event marks a significant milestone in Plug and Play’s mission to drive innovation and empower Cambodia’s rapidly growing startup ecosystem.

Designed to equip Cambodian startups with the knowledge, connections, and inspiration to scale across the region and beyond, this half-day event brings together founders, corporate leaders, investors, and government stakeholders. The agenda features a workshop on successful business expansion, a regional market insights panel focused on Southeast Asia, a Startup Open Mic session for founders to pitch their ideas, and networking opportunities to spark new collaborations.

Plug and Play, a Silicon Valley-based global open innovation platform, has an established presence in Asia Pacific through its Singapore headquarters, connecting corporates, startups, and venture capitalists within its vast ecosystem. Its expansion into Cambodia reaffirms the organization’s commitment to nurturing high-potential markets and accelerating growth through strategic collaboration and global reach.

“Through our Community Series and the partnerships we’ve built with MPTC and ATC, Plug and Play aims to empower local startups with the resources, networks, and expertise they need to scale regionally and internationally. Founders, corporates, and investors are welcome to join us at this event and be part of shaping Cambodia’s innovation story,” said Jupe Tan, Managing Partner, Plug and Play APAC.

“Cambodia’s startup scene is entering a new chapter—defined by partnership, investment, and regional scale,” said H.E. So Visothy, Secretary of State, Ministry of Post and Telecommunications of Cambodia. “Together with Plug and Play and the AUPP Technology Center, we are connecting startup founders to global networks and opportunities to grow across ASEAN and beyond. We invite corporate leaders and investors to join us in turning Cambodia’s talent and ideas into world-class companies. By nurturing innovation and bold ideas, we are laying the groundwork for Cambodia to become a regional hub for entrepreneurship and digital innovation—strengthening the startup ecosystem, driving regional leadership, and shaping not just the future of startups, but the future of Cambodia’s economy as a whole.”

As Plug and Play Cambodia officially begins its journey with support from MPTC and ATC, this Community Series event represents the beginning of a broader effort to accelerate innovation, attract investment, and enable Cambodian startups to scale internationally through its Silicon Valley connections and global ecosystem.

More information about the event is available on the official event website: https://www.plugandplayapac.com/cambodia-community-series

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we’re present in 60+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries, where we’ve invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi.

Our Asia Pacific headquarters was launched in Singapore in 2010 and we are now present in five cities in Southeast Asia with additional locations in China, Japan, Korea and India. We work closely with both the public and private sector with programs, innovation initiatives, and startup investments across the region.

For more information, visit https://www.plugandplayapac.com

About the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications (MPTC)

The Ministry of Post and Telecommunications (MPTC) is the government ministry managing Cambodia’s postal and telecommunications systems. Based in Phnom Penh, MPTC promotes effective network infrastructure connectivity and accessible services of Post, Telecommunications, and ICT sectors across the Kingdom of Cambodia, the region, and the world in order to contribute to socioeconomic development.

MPTC focuses on expanding effective, reliable, and secure infrastructure, modernizing services, and ensuring nationwide coverage. The ministry promotes digital development at all levels of government to enhance public service delivery, supports ICT awareness and capacity building, encourages investment and R&D, and upholds regulatory compliance to ensure fair competition and consumer protection.

For more information, visit https://mptc.gov.kh/en/

About AUPP Technology Center (ATC)

The AUPP Technology Center (ATC) is a platform where technology startups, corporates, and professionals can create value and unlock potential. By providing space, resources, guidance, and mentorship to selected tech startups in Cambodia, ATC helps propel them to a global scale, contributing to the transformation of the Cambodian digital economy. At the same time, global technology companies gain access to Cambodia’s growing market and emerging talent through ATC.

ATC is also home to the Center of Leadership and Professional Development (CLPD), which hosts professional and leadership training programs focused on corporate and leadership development. These programs bridge skill gaps along the corporate growth journey by developing industry-specific and key management capabilities, equipping Cambodian professionals and employers with world-class learning and development solutions.